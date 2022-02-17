Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Shared His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Re-Release

Last year, Jake Gyllenhaal was the butt of the internet's many jokes after his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift re-released her breakup anthem "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." Even icon Dionne Warwick came up with a clever jab of her own. Through all the fan attacks and drudged up drama, Jake maintained his silence — until now.

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor spoke out about the negative reaction he received from the song, a decade after he and Taylor split. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," Gyllenhaal said when asked about the 10-minute version that included new verses widely speculated to be about him. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

He went on to address the social media attention with a very roundabout response. "At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," Jake explained. "That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There's anger and divisiveness, and it's literally life-threatening in the extreme."

Jake continued to dig deeper, adding: "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That's the discussion we should be having."

Ok, fine — but the question we all want to know is, did he listen to the album? That would be a "no."

"I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life," Jake concluded, before not-so-subtly letting Swifties know that his "life is wonderful." He continued, "I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."