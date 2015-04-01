whitelogo
Jaime Pressly's Wedding Scrapbook
Celebrity
Jaime Pressly's Wedding Scrapbook
Apr 01, 2015
The Ceremony
"My uncle Tommy, who married us, had just read the line 'If anyone here has anything to say about Sim and Jaime getting married, they don't want to hear it.' And I cracked up," says Pressly.
Coliena Rentmeester
The Wedding Party
"I've been friends with almost all of my bridesmaids since childhood or high school. The girls were in Jenny Packham gowns, and the groomsmen wore Hugo Boss tuxedos," says Pressly.
Coliena Rentmeester
A Candid Moment
"I have known
Melissa Joan Hart
for many years—our boys play together," says Pressly. "She grabbed my hand to get a better look at the ring and was like, 'Oh my god!'"
Coliena Rentmeester
The Reception Tent
"The decor was beyond what I had dreamed," says Pressly."The sunset gave the tent an orange glow—the crystal chandeliers and cream-colored candles and roses were gorgeous."
Coliena Rentmeester
The Cake
"I told Sim, 'Don't even think about getting cake on me before the marriage is started.' But I wound up wiping frosting off my face anyway," says the bride.
Coliena Rentmeester
Coliena Rentmeester
