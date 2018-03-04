whitelogo
whitelogo
Jaime Pressly
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jaime Pressly
Videos
PSA: Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly Are Not the Same Person
Mar 04, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Jaime Pressly Gives Birth to Twin Boys—See the First Photo
Oct 23, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Transformations
Jaime Pressly's Changing Looks
Jul 30, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Jaime Pressly Reveals She's Pregnant with Twin Boys!
Jun 07, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
See Birthday Girl Jaime Pressly's Life in Hair
Jul 30, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Jaime Pressly Gives Pal Jamie Lynn Sigler a Sweet Shout Out at Race to Erase MS Gala
Apr 16, 2016 @ 10:15 am
TV Shows
Who is Tyler Henry? Meet the 20-Year-Old
Hollywood Medium
Star
Jan 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Jaime Pressly's Wedding Scrapbook
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!