Weekend Instagram Update: See the Must-See Celebrity Shots from Around the Country

Another weekend, another great batch of Instagrams! Like always, celebrities took to the social media site to share their favorite moments, and in case you were too busy with activities of your own to browse through your feed, we rounded up the 10 must-see shots. From Jaime King's adorable family photo documenting her son's first-ever dip in the pool to Jessica Alba's special Baby2Baby delivery, check out all of the photos we think are worthy of a double-tap.