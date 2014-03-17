Weekend Instagram Update: See the Must-See Celebrity Shots from Around the Country

Courtesy Photo (2)
Jennifer Davis
Mar 17, 2014 @ 4:15 pm

Another weekend, another great batch of Instagrams! Like always, celebrities took to the social media site to share their favorite moments, and in case you were too busy with activities of your own to browse through your feed, we rounded up the 10 must-see shots. From Jaime King's adorable family photo documenting her son's first-ever dip in the pool to Jessica Alba's special Baby2Baby delivery, check out all of the photos we think are worthy of a double-tap.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jaime King

Aw! Jaime King and husband Kyle Newman take their son James Knight for his first-ever dip in the pool.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jessica Alba

Baby2Baby got a special delivery! Alba personally dropped off a donation of cribs at their L.A. headquarters.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lea Michele

How is Lea Michele braving NYC's cold March weather? With coffee, of course!
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Taylor Swift

This photo of Swift and celebrity chef Ina Garten may be the greatest selfie since Ellen DeGeneres's record breaking snap.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Beyonce

The superstar gets artsy on Instagram, taking the photo of a beautiful church.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lorde

The perks of going on tour for Lorde? Being able to see (and snap!) major landmarks.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lauren Conrad

This little bunny may have though Lauren Conrad's garden was an all you can eat buffet, but he sure is cute!
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Chloe Moretz

Talk about a room with a view! Moretztook this scenic shot while in New York City.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eva Longoria

From one pretty place to the next: Eva Longoria took this photo of Miami before heading off to Australia.
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

InStyle

Our #SayItWithColor contest is happening now! Show us how you incorporate blue into your life by submitting photos on Instagram.

