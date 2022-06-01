Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Spoke Out About the Incident at the 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith just opened up about the incident involving her husband, Will Smith, at the 2022 Academy Awards. On Wednesday's episode of her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, the actress addressed the situation before diving into a deeper conversation about the impacts of alopecia.

"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia," Jada said. "Considering what I've been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

Jada — who's long been open about her struggle with alopecia — then directly commented on Oscars night for the first time since her husband struck comedian Chris Rock across the face nearly two months ago. Smith approached Rock on stage after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head while presenting one of the evening's awards.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," she shared. "The state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."

Directly following the Oscars incident, Will went on to win the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard that night before getting banned from the ceremony and any events related to the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.