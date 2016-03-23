13 Times Jacob Tremblay Charmed Us with His Adorably Handsome Style

Jacob Tremblay won awards season. From his fierce support for his co-star Brie Larson to his adorable red carpet dance moves, incredibly hot parents, and hilarious selfies with the stars, this Room star stole the show—and our hearts.

But somehow, one thing about this child star flew under the radar: his impeccable style. From tweed blazers to hipster-cool getups, three-piece suits to Canadian-red bow ties, this handsome 9-year-old was always perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Promoting his film Room for the last time in Japan this week, Jacob wore his boldest look yet: a bright red two-piece suit, proving there's nothing that this talented young star can't pull off.

RELATED: Brie Larson Posts Heartfelt Message Thanking Room for Bringing Her and Jacob Tremblay Together

Keep scrolling to see all of Jacob's handsome looks from this awards show season.