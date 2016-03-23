13 Times Jacob Tremblay Charmed Us with His Adorably Handsome Style

Olivia Bahou
Mar 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Jacob Tremblay won awards season. From his fierce support for his co-star Brie Larson to his adorable red carpet dance moves, incredibly hot parents, and hilarious selfies with the stars, this Room star stole the show—and our hearts.

But somehow, one thing about this child star flew under the radar: his impeccable style. From tweed blazers to hipster-cool getups, three-piece suits to Canadian-red bow ties, this handsome 9-year-old was always perfectly dressed for the occasion. 

Promoting his film Room for the last time in Japan this week, Jacob wore his boldest look yet: a bright red two-piece suit, proving there's nothing that this talented young star can't pull off.

RELATED: Brie Larson Posts Heartfelt Message Thanking Room for Bringing Her and Jacob Tremblay Together

Keep scrolling to see all of Jacob's handsome looks from this awards show season.

At the Tokyo Premiere of Room

The 9-year-old showed off his fun style in a bright red suit for the Japanese premiere of his Oscar-nominated film.

At the Toronto International Film Festival

Jacob gave off serious Ryan Gosling-vibes in a light gray suit and long, slicked back hair for the premiere of Roomat the Toronto International Film Festival.

At the Hamptons International Film Festival

Prepster-in-training! The actor looked adorably put together in a plaid shirt, navy blazer, and cream-colored pants. A pair of black glasses finished his handsome look at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

At an Event in New York City

Jacob looked dapper in a suit and tie at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at N.Y.C.'s American Museum of Natural History.

At the American Film Institute Awards

What a gentleman! Jacob wore a tweed blazer, blue button-down, and beige slacks to the 16th Annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills.

At the Critics' Choice Awards

The actor looked dapper in a dark suit and tie at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, where he took home the award for Best Young Actor.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Talk about a tux! Jacob wore a three-piece suit with a black bow tie for the 2016 SAG Awards.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Jacob looked super cool in a navy shirt, orange pants, and coordinating sneakers at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he took home the Virtuosos Award for his incredible performance in Room.

At the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

The 9-year-old showed off his style prowess in a navy suit and orange striped tie at the 2016 Academy Awards nominees luncheon.

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards

We're loving the specs! Jacob wore a blue suit and patterned tie to the Film Independent Spirit Awards and we can't get enough of this bespectacled look.

At the Academy Awards

The actor kept it classy at the 2016 Academy Awards with a buttoned-up tux. His Room co-star Brie Larson took home the award for Best Actress, thanking Jacob in her sweet speech.

At the Canadian Screen Awards

Awards season might be over in the U.S., but the events haven't stopped for this child star! He attended the Canadian Screen Awards in a three-piece suit and an apt red bow tie.

At a Press Event

The Roomstar looked distinguished in a tweed blazer and cream sweater layered over a white collared shirt. Dark slacks and beige shoes polished off the adorable look.

