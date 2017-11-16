whitelogo
Jacob Tremblay
Movies
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay are Mother-Son Goals in
Wonder
Nov 16, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Wonder
Writer R.J. Palacio Got the Idea for Her New Movie From Her Kid
Aug 17, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
The Trailer for Jacob Tremblay’s Movie
Wonder
Will Make You Sob
May 25, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Maddie Ziegler Makes Her Movie Debut in the First Trailer for
The Book of Henry
Mar 30, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Jacob Tremblay Reminds Adults He's More Successful Than They Are
Dec 19, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay Honors 6-Year-Old School Shooting Victim by Wearing a Superhero Costume
Oct 06, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Happy 10th Birthday, Jacob Tremblay! 21 Times He Was Too Cute Meeting Hollywood’s Biggest Stars
Oct 05, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle in the New
Billy on the Street
Season 5 Trailer
Sep 28, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay's Bon Jovi Lip Sync Session Will Make Your Day
Sep 01, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay’s Puppy Rey Got an Adorable New Haircut
Aug 11, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Jacob Tremblay's New Movie with Kate Bosworth Looks Terrifying: Watch the Trailer
Jul 21, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Julia Roberts to Play Jacob Tremblay's Mom in
Wonder
Adaptation
May 06, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Who Knew Jacob Tremblay Was Such a Huge Beyoncé Fan?
May 03, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Brie Larson to Host
SNL
in May with Alicia Keys
Apr 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay Has Finally Named His New Puppy
Apr 11, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Why Kate Bosworth Thinks Co-Star Jacob Tremblay Will Have a "Really Amazing" Career
Apr 09, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay Is the Proud Owner of a New Puppy—Help Him Name Her!
Apr 08, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
13 Times Jacob Tremblay Charmed Us with His Adorably Handsome Style
Mar 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Brie Larson Posts Heartfelt Message Thanking
Room
for Bringing Her and Jacob Tremblay Together
Mar 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay are Having the Best Time Together in Tokyo
Mar 22, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay's Most Adorable Family Moments on Instagram
Mar 12, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay Goes to Work with His Hot Police Officer Dad
Mar 08, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Jacob Tremblay Shares Adorable Throwback with Sofía Vergara
Mar 01, 2016 @ 10:30 am
