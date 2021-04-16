People Are Trolling Ivanka Trump Over Her Vaccine Selfie
"A vaccine for a HOAX?" one Instagram user sarcastically commented.
This week, Ivanka Trump received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and posted a selfie to prove it on social media. But the photo-op didn't go over as she presumably planned.
"Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too," she wrote alongside two photos of herself receiving the vaccine at a local CVS in Miami, encouraging fans to follow in her footsteps. She added alongside a blue heart emoji, "Thank you Nurse Torres!!!"
Rather than being met with praise, people called out the former First Daughter for downplaying the pandemic last year when her father was in power. "A vaccine for a HOAX?" an Instagram user sarcastically commented on her post, while another wrote: "Too bad you refused to step up while your dad and his soulless cohorts politicized the pandemic, hid its serious deadliness, were spreading lies and propaganda about Covid and its prevention."
A third remarked, "You couldn't just whisper 'hey masks are ok' into daddy's ear?"
Others, who are against the vaccine all together, shamed Ivanka for promoting her shot. "I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling," wrote one user. Another added, "No thank you! I have an immune system for a reason."
According to a source at People, Ivanka shared her experience on social media in order to address the opposition of the vaccine by her own political party. "She feels it's vital to underscore the importance of getting vaccinated and to encourage others to do so as soon as they are able," the insider said, adding that Ivanka "has full confidence in the vaccines available."
Nearly half of Republicans revealed that they'll never get the coronavirus vaccine per a Monmouth University poll conducted earlier this month. Compare that to only 5 percent of Democrats who don't plan on getting the shot.