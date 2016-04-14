Ivanka Trump Gets Back to Work with Her Oldest Son in Tow

There's no rest for Ivanka Trump. The newly-minted mother-of-three, who gave birth to son Theodore James less than three weeks ago, returned to work today, but not without a special someone to help her out. The executive vice president of the Trump Organization brought along her middle child, Joseph, for the day, and the two snapped an adorable on-site pic.

"Quick construction site visit with Joseph!" Trump captioned the photo, which shows her holding her 2-year-old in her arms as they visit an unfinished, undisclosed construction site. But don't think that means Ivanka didn't dress up—the mom is wearing a blue-and-white patterned dress paired with lace-up black flats, both of her own design. She finished the outfit with a cozy camel coat, making for what just might be the chicest construction site getup we've ever seen.

Quick construction site visit with Joseph! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 14, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Makes Gorgeous Post-Baby Debut in N.Y.C.

Trump has kept busy since giving birth to baby Theo. In addition to already returning to work, she also attended her father Donald Trump's New York rally last week, where she even gave a speech. Talk about productivity goals.