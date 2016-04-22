Ivanka Trump's Latest Husband-Son Snap Will Make You Swoon

Ivanka Trump is quickly becoming the queen of adorable Instagram family snaps ... and it's tough to get enough of it.

After posting several fashion shots on her page over the last few days, the mom of three shared another darling photo of her family, this time posting an image of her husband, Jared Kushner, and their 2-year-old son, Joseph Frederick, spending some quality father-son time together.

My boys... ❤️ A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

In the photo, the little guy—who is clad in a bubble jacket and knit cap—has his mouth open in amazement as he gets a piggyback ride from his dad. Meanwhile, Kushner rocks shades and is all smiles as he holds Joseph in place during their walk. "My boys," Trump captioned the photo.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Shares the Cutest Photo of Her Kids in Matching Pajamas

Prior to her quick family photo-posting break, Trump put up another sweet photo of her children earlier this week, which showed Joseph and his big sister, 4-year-old Arabella Rose, smiling and lounging together in matching pink and blue gingham pajamas.

Sweet babies! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 16, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

The businesswoman recently welcomed her third child, Theodore James, last month and has posted several photos of the precious baby boy too. Although she now has three children under five years old, it hasn't slowed her down one bit (especially from posting on the 'gram).