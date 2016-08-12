Ivanka Trump Is Giving Swimsuit Cover-Up Goals in Croatia

Ivanka Trump is in the midst of a romantic—and stylish—getaway in Croatia. As the fashion mogul enjoyed a sunny day out with her husband, Jared Kushner, in Dubrovnik Friday, she stunned in an all-white ensemble, rocking a visible white bikini top under a laser-cut white cover-up.

To make her look even more vacay ready, Trump topped her ensemble with matching shorts, tan thong sandals, Dior sunnies, and a coordinating pink, laser-cut crossbody bag from her Ivanka Trump collection. As for her locks, the mom-of-three kept her mane no-frills and straight, and went makeup-free as well as they strolled through the city's Old Town.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella "Works" at Construction Site in This Video

While Kushner didn't sport an all-white ensemble like his wife, he matched Trump's effortless street style nonetheless, sporting a blue baseball cap, a gray T-shirt and boardshorts.

The duo—who appeared to leave their three children behind for the excursion—made the most of their time alone together, even stopping to pose for a photo before the day was done.