Ivanka Trump's Daughter Serenades Her Baby Brother in This Adorable Video

Get ready to cure your case of the Mondays thanks to Ivanka Trump.

The mom of three posted a beyond adorable video on Instagram today of her daughter, Arabella Kushner, singing to the newest member of their family just a week after his birth. "Arabella serenading her new baby brother," Trump captioned the clip. In it, the 4-year-old sits on a couch and sings "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" as little Theodore James Kushner wiggles and yawns in her arms (it's clear she's a pro at the whole big sister thing).

Arabella serenading her new baby brother. 🎼 A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 4, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

This is just the latest swoon-worthy Instagram post of her baby boy that Trump has shared with fans in the last week. The businesswoman also made hearts melt earlier in the day when she showed off a photo on Instagram of her husband, Jared Kushner, and big brother Joseph Frederick, 2, gazing lovingly at Theodore in his Moses basket. "Sweet moments with baby Theo," she wrote.

Trump and Kushner welcomed their third child March 27, with the former model sharing the news on social media. "Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner," she wrote, later posting a photo of herself in her hospital bed cuddling the tiny tot. "Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful," Trump captioned the photo.

She went on to share a snap of Kushner cradling their son with a smiling Arabella wrapping her arms around her dad's neck. "This is love! #bliss," she wrote.

Here's hoping Trump keeps the family photos coming.