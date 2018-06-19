whitelogo
Celebrity
Ivanka Trump's Instagram Keeps Getting More and More Tone-Deaf
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Ivanka Trump Is Angry About Samantha Bee's Controversial Comment
Jun 05, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
Kim Kardashian West Visited Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's House—and There Are Photos
Jun 01, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Celebrities Can't Seem to Agree on the Samantha Bee Controversy
May 31, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Samantha Bee Under Fire for Calling Ivanka Trump a "Feckless C—t"
May 31, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
See Ivanka Trump Do Sports in a $2,200 Gucci Dress
May 31, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Chelsea Clinton Thinks Friend Ivanka Trump Can Do Better
May 29, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Ivanka Trump Criticized for Sharing Photo of Herself and Son Amid Migrant Children Crisis
May 28, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Can You Tell the Difference Between $800 Chanel and $90 Ivanka Trump Heels?
May 01, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Queen Elizabeth Looks Like She's Fallen Under Justin Trudeau's Spell
Apr 19, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
The Trump Family Tweeted About International Women's Day. It Didn't Go Over Well
Mar 08, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
Hope Hicks Resigns as Trump's Communications Director
Feb 28, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Is It Inappropriate to Ask Ivanka Trump About the President’s Sexual Assault Allegations?
Feb 26, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Ivanka Trump Changed Her Twitter Bio and the Internet Was Not Happy About It
Jan 24, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Ivanka Trump Just Praised Oprah's Golden Globes Speech—and the Internet Isn't Amused
Jan 09, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Eric Trump’s Suggestion that She Is Part of a Secret Government Conspiracy
Jan 04, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Merriam-Webster Shades the White House with This Ivanka Trump Photo
Dec 14, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Women Are Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Ivanka Trump
Sep 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Ivanka Trump Just Supported the Decision to Scrap an Equal Pay Initiative
Aug 31, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Wife of Treasury Secretary Sparks Backlash for Bragging
Aug 22, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse
Aug 21, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Fashion
Looking for Ivanka Trump Clothing? Check Goodwill
Aug 16, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Ivanka Trump Is Opening a Store in Trump Tower
Aug 11, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
