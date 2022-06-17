Issa Rae's Loewe Outfit Is the Perfect Combination of Cool and Confusing

It's not a jumpsuit, but it looks like one.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 17, 2022
Issa Rae Loewe American Black Film Festival Miami
Photo: Instagram/IssaRae

It might be tough for a red carpet regular to stand out in a sea of cutout gowns, naked dresses, and retina-searing neon Valentino, but Issa Rae (with some help from her stylist, Jason Rembert), managed to do just that. It wasn't with bold color or salacious skin on display, either — instead, Rembert and Rae chose a Loewe outfit that, at first glance, looked like a voluminous, head-scratching jumpsuit. Further investigation showed that the look, which featured in the Spanish fashion house's Spring 2022 colletion (you know, the one with all the gold breastplates), was actually a top and pants.

Rae wore the A-line top and coordinating pants — stirrups and all — to this year's American Black Film Festival in Miami, where she's serving as ambassador. She added hoop earrings to accentuate the top's strapless silhouette (and to let the Loewe logo shine on its own) and finished the look with strappy silver heels that showed off a neon green pedicure. She shared the full look on Instagram, tagging her entire glam squad and thanking them for their work.

"I'm honored to be this year's Festival Ambassador," she said in an official statement. "ABFF was the first major festival to showcase my work and they continue to elevate Black creatives from the ground level. It's also fun as hell." Past ambassados include Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, La La Anthony, Common, Taraji P. Henson, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Rae will be debuting her new project, an HBO Max comedy series called Rap Sh!t, at the festival. She called the premiere a "full-circle moment."

"Coming to ABFF, and these memories that I have here, are what honestly inspired me to set the show in Miami. It really is a full-circle moment that this is debuting here," she told Variety.

Rae also spoke about the importance of the festival, which she said is singular in its championing of Black projects.

"There's no other festival highlighting us in this way, highlighting our film, highlighting our television shows, and it's in an elegant way," she said. "That's what I admire so much about this particular festival — it's so intentional. Even thinking about the awards that they do later, ABFF as a brand is so solid, and I feel proud of having my work showcased here."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Rachel McAdams CinemaCon 2022 Vanguard Award
Rachel McAdams Matched Her Lipstick to Her Skirt
Celebrities Are Changing Stylists and Overhauling Their Image
So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021
Lana Condor
Lana Condor Doesn't Want to Get Out of Bed
BLACKPINK Lisa Outfits
BLACKPINK's Lisa Is the Style Icon You Should Be Following
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Is the Moment
Festival Fashion
These Are the Biggest Festival Fashion Trends for 2022, According to Stylists
Thebe Magugu
Designer Thebe Magugu Is One to Watch
Independent Spirit Awards brunch recap LEAD
We Have Ruth Negga to Thank for the Chicest Brunch Outfit Inspo
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz Is Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
18 Plus-Size Date Night Outfits For Every Occasion
18 Plus-Size Date Night Outfits for Every Occasion
Tessa Thompson
You Don't Know the Real Tessa Thompson, and That's by Design
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Regina King
Regina King, Long May She Reign
André Holland
André Holland Is Taking the Reins