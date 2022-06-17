Issa Rae's Loewe Outfit Is the Perfect Combination of Cool and Confusing

It might be tough for a red carpet regular to stand out in a sea of cutout gowns, naked dresses, and retina-searing neon Valentino, but Issa Rae (with some help from her stylist, Jason Rembert), managed to do just that. It wasn't with bold color or salacious skin on display, either — instead, Rembert and Rae chose a Loewe outfit that, at first glance, looked like a voluminous, head-scratching jumpsuit. Further investigation showed that the look, which featured in the Spanish fashion house's Spring 2022 colletion (you know, the one with all the gold breastplates), was actually a top and pants.

Rae wore the A-line top and coordinating pants — stirrups and all — to this year's American Black Film Festival in Miami, where she's serving as ambassador. She added hoop earrings to accentuate the top's strapless silhouette (and to let the Loewe logo shine on its own) and finished the look with strappy silver heels that showed off a neon green pedicure. She shared the full look on Instagram, tagging her entire glam squad and thanking them for their work.

"I'm honored to be this year's Festival Ambassador," she said in an official statement. "ABFF was the first major festival to showcase my work and they continue to elevate Black creatives from the ground level. It's also fun as hell." Past ambassados include Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, La La Anthony, Common, Taraji P. Henson, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Rae will be debuting her new project, an HBO Max comedy series called Rap Sh!t, at the festival. She called the premiere a "full-circle moment."

"Coming to ABFF, and these memories that I have here, are what honestly inspired me to set the show in Miami. It really is a full-circle moment that this is debuting here," she told Variety.

Rae also spoke about the importance of the festival, which she said is singular in its championing of Black projects.

"There's no other festival highlighting us in this way, highlighting our film, highlighting our television shows, and it's in an elegant way," she said. "That's what I admire so much about this particular festival — it's so intentional. Even thinking about the awards that they do later, ABFF as a brand is so solid, and I feel proud of having my work showcased here."