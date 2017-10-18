whitelogo
Isla Fisher
Celebrity
Isla Fisher
Thanksgiving
19 of the All-Time Greatest Celebrity Quotes About Thanksgiving
Oct 18, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Even Lady Gaga Mistakes Isla Fisher for Amy Adams
Oct 06, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
13 Celebrity Snow Bunnies Hitting the Slopes This Holiday Season
Jan 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Star Couples
Anna Faris “Incredibly Insecure” After Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors
Dec 02, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Movies
Beauties and Beasts: Tom Ford's
Nocturnal Animals
Nov 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Isla Fisher Replaced Her Face with Amy Adams’s on Her Holiday Card
Nov 18, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
January Jones Takes the Plunge in a Daring Blue Velvet Suit
Nov 12, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher Are the Ultimate Aussie BFFs at the 2016
InStyle
Awards
Oct 24, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
Celebrity
Kristen Bell Epitomizes Glam Daytime Dressing at the L.A. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic—See All the Stars
Oct 18, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Will Give You Chills in First Trailer for Tom Ford's
Nocturnal Animals
Sep 15, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Kerry Washington, J.Lo, Amy Adams, Lea Michele, and More Unite for a Splendid Girls' Day at Annual L.A. Shopping Party
Aug 15, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
63 Photos of Your Favorite Stars at Wimbledon
Jul 11, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Videos
Isla Fisher Snuck Her Husband's Ali G Costume into the Oscars in Her Spanx
Mar 11, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Isla Fisher Just Chopped 10 Inches Off of Her Hair
Mar 04, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have a Movie Night with Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, and Courteney Cox
Mar 01, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
BAFTA Awards
20 Incredible Looks from the 2016 BAFTA Awards
Feb 14, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Isla Fisher Turns 40! See Her Glamorous Transformation
Feb 03, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Donate $1 Million to Syrian Refugees
Dec 28, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Isla Fisher Is Now a Mom of Three!
Apr 13, 2015 @ 8:01 am
Blond Hair
Natural or Not? Hollywood's Hottest Redheads
Mar 14, 2015 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Isla Fisher Is Expecting Baby No. 3!
Oct 01, 2014 @ 7:49 pm
