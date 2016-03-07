whitelogo
whitelogo
Isabella Rossellini
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Isabella Rossellini
Makeup
Lancôme's Very First Celebrity Face Is Reprising Her Role
Mar 07, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Red Carpet
Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong'o, and Penelope Cruz Celebrate 80 Years of Lancôme in Paris
Jul 12, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Happy 62nd Birthday, Isabella Rossellini! See the Star's Memorable Style Moment
Jun 18, 2014 @ 7:15 am
Most Recent
Fashion
HBO's New Supermodels Documentary Is On Tonight!
Jul 30, 2012 @ 5:20 pm
Fashion
Isabella Rossellini Designs Bag For Bulgari
Jun 08, 2010 @ 2:40 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!