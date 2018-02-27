96-Year-Old Fashion Icon Iris Apfel’s Most Prized Possession Isn’t a Fashion Item

Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

96-year-old fashion icon and author Iris Apfel shares the story behind her most prized possession, Gussy, a hand-carved ostrich minibar that she designed in '70s.

Jennifer Ferrise
Feb 27, 2018 @ 9:00 am

I used to have my own interior-design business, and every year I'd do a few big buying trips. In the '70s I went to Italy and visited the workshop of a fabulous wood carver. I knew I wanted him to make me something, and since I love ostriches, I came up with the crazy idea of having a life-size one carved out of this beautiful bleached wood.

Then I thought, "Wouldn't it be wonderful if it was a bar too?" So I designed the wing on a hinge, which allows you to open the ostrich and fill the belly with booze.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for InStyle

We ended up producing six in total. I sold four of them to clients—one went to the mayor of Dallas, another to a la-di-da hotel. But I kept two for myself that I named Gussy and Gustavo.

VIDEO: How Style Icon Iris Apfel Became A Black-Belt Shopper

RELATED: Iris Apfel Reveals Why She Started Wearing Glasses

Gustavo lives in the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., and Gussy lives with me in Palm Beach. My apartment there is a little cuckoo, so she fits right in, especially with Kermit the Frog on her back. (Kermit tipples, you know, and now he's half crocked because of the bar.) I love Gussy to pieces, mainly because she's attractive and useful, but she also puts up with both Kermit and me. What more can I ask for?

—As told to Jennifer Ferrise

Apfel's book Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon is out on March 6.

For more stories like this, pick up the March issue of InStyle Magazine, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!