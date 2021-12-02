Irina Shayk Attended Bradley Cooper's Latest Movie Premiere in a Plunging Harness Top

Cooper said it was "very special" to have his ex there.

We stan a supportive ex. Yesterday, Irina Shayk made a surprise appearance at the premiere of ex-partner Bradley Cooper's new movie Nightmare Alley, and she completely shut down the red carpet in a super sexy look.

The model wore a pinstripe pantsuit with a leather harness underneath. The bondage-style top plunged down to her midsection and featured large cutouts on each side of her stomach. Shayk accessorized with a black clutch, a pair of matching pointed-toe heels, and a swipe of scarlet red lipstick. Her brunette hair was pulled tightly back into a sleek bun.

While Shayk and Cooper didn't walk the carpet together, the actor did reveal that it was "special" to have his ex by his side when asked by reporters. "It's very special," Cooper told Entertainment Tonight of having Shayk's support at the film's screening.

Last month, the former couple was pictured walking arm in arm through Manhattan's West Village, and just last week, they got celebrated Thanksgiving together as a family alongside their 4-year-old daughter, Lea. "Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," a source previously told ET. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."