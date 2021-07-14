Irina Shayk Reportedly Likes Kanye West "as a Friend"
She allegedly turned down a trip to Paris with the rapper to avoid further press attention.
Bad news for Kanrina (Irye?) shippers … Kanye West and Irina Shayk's relationship appears to be less romantic than we initially thought.
Despite previous reports that "Kanye always had a thing for Irina" and that the fashion icons are "100% romantically together" following their trip to France, a Page Six source insists that Shayk and West are firmly in the friendzone.
"She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," the source revealed, adding that the model turned down a trip to Paris with the rapper so as not to draw more media attention to the friendship.
"She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]," the source shared. "It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."
They're not wrong!
Shayk and West first made headlines when they were photographed together in Southern France around the time of West's birthday last month.
Obviously, neither party is new to the realm of high-profile romance. West's wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in February — the exes share four children together. Shayk was most recently linked to Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The co-parents called it quits in 2019 after four years together.