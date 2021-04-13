Irina Shayk Paid Tribute to Britney Spears with the Perfect Vintage T-Shirt
Where can we get one?
In 2021, Britney Spears fandom is as strong as ever, thanks in part to a re-framing of how society views the pop star and the cruel way the media treated her in the early 2000's. As fans rally to reclaim Spears's image (and agency), there's been an outpouring of support for her, complete with hashtags, documentaries, and, of course, merch.
This week, model Irina Shayk stepped out in a prized piece of Britney merch: a perfectly fitted vintage tee.
Shayk was photographed in New York City on Monday in a T-shirt bearing Spears's likeness, under a brown shearling jacket and a gold double-chain necklace. The model finished off the look with a pair of light-wash blue jeans and tan boots, as well as a matching tan handbag.
Following the release of Hulu's Framing Britney Spears documentary earlier this year, celebrities began rallying to support the singer amid her conservatorship battle.
It's too soon to tell whether or not Shayk herself is a proponent of the #FreeBritney movement, but should she ever decide to voice her support, she already has the perfect outfit for it.