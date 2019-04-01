The Comfortable Lingerie That Makes Irina Shayk Feel "Very Sexy"

Image zoom Courtesy

As one of the fashion industry’s most in-demand supermodels, Irina Shayk has had the chance to work with some of the biggest names in fashion. Since launching her career with a focus on swimwear and lingerie in 2007, she’s gone on to walk the runway and star in campaigns for top fashion houses that include Givenchy, Versace, Miu Miu and Burberry, to name a few. Most recently, Shayk hit one red carpet after another alongside her partner of four years, Bradley Cooper. And needless to say, she was dressed to impress all awards season long.

Through it all, the famously private 33-year-old Russian model — who’s mom to Lea de Seine, her 2-year-old daughter with Cooper — hasn’t forgotten her roots in the fashion world. In fact, Shayk still works with Intimissimi, the brand that booked her for her first major gig 12 years ago (she was officially named a brand ambassador in 2010). With her latest campaign for the label dropping on April 1, we caught up with Shayk to get an exclusive first look at the collection and discuss her longstanding partnership with the company.

“Intimissimi is a very special brand for me,” she tells InStyle. “Back in 2007 when I had just started modeling, Intimissimi was the first big brand that chose me for [a] campaign, and I learned a lot from my work with them. We’ve worked together for so many years now that the team has become like a family for me.”

Beyond the people she works with there, there’s much that Shayk appreciates about the brand — starting with the “smart” manufacturing of each piece. “Intimissimi combines everything a woman looks for in underwear — quality, modern design, and incredible comfort,” she says. “The lingerie makes every woman feel very sexy, and I love how it looks — especially if I wear a silk blouse or dress over it. I think that if a woman wears comfortable and beautiful pieces, she definitely feels [more] confident and attractive.”

The brand’s latest collection — made entirely from silk with pieces ranging from $55 to $149 — is perhaps its most luxe (and comfortable) yet. In the campaign, Shayk sports everything from crop tops and joggers to classic PJs and lacy lingerie. And slinking into one super-soft piece after another for the shoot was anything but a chore for the model. “I love the feeling of silk on my body,” she says. “It’s comfortable and it adds an elegant touch to any look, even the most casual. I consider silk to be the most feminine fabric, and I wear it often.”

Of the collection’s offerings, Shayk says that she’s especially fond of the “pieces that you can wear indoors as well as outdoors” because they’re “feminine, modern, and great for hot summer days.” That includes her idea of the perfect “casual, sexy, and refined” look: “The long white shirt is extremely versatile and looks perfect on any type of body, [so I love that] combined with the triangle bra and cycle pant.”

Shayk is also a big fan of the effortlessly chic black-and-white PJ set. “I’ve always loved silk pajamas,” she says. “They’re super smooth and feel like second skin.” Shayk’s love of the fine fabric extends even further into the bedroom. “I also have silk sheets and pillowcases,” she says. “I especially love them in summer, as it gives a cool and refreshing touch!”

While Shayk may enjoy lounging in silk, she’s not always decked out in such rich fabrics. Her style mantra? “Less is more,” says Shayk, who notes that “nothing” has changed about her style since becoming a mom. “Most of my clothes are very easy to mix, so it’s [not hard] to choose what I’m going to wear for my everyday life. But when I don’t have to dress up, I always choose simple and comfortable clothes, like jeans and a t-shirt or a long floating dress in summer. My perfect weekend outfit this summer will be the silk trousers with the tank top or long shirt from this collection!”

Of course, there will still be days when she turns up the glamour — and when it comes to nailing those looks, she’s got some of fashion’s heavy hitters in her corner. “I am blessed to have amazing friends such as Donatella [Versace] and Riccardo [Tisci], and they know which dresses will suit me best for the award shows,” says Shayk. “I totally trust their taste and thanks to them, I feel absolutely confident on the red carpet.”

While some celebrities — especially those as fiercely private as Shayk — may view that part of their job as a chore, she isn’t one of them. “It’s a part of my life, and I enjoy every minute of it,” says Shayk. And despite racking up what we can only imagine to be an impressive arsenal of lingerie over the years, when it comes to the red carpet, she opts for “comfortable underwear that perfectly suits [me] and feels like second skin.”

She may be an open book on most things lingerie, but there are a few details about which Shayk prefers to stay mum. To keep the mystery alive, she plays coy about what she wore under her sleek fitted Burberry dress at the 2019 Oscars: “It’s top secret!”

Shop Shayk's top picks below.

