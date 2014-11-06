Insurgent's Interactive 3D Posters Will Get You Excited for March

Courtesy
Jennifer Davis
Nov 06, 2014 @ 4:48 pm

What's better than a first look at the upcoming installment in the Divergent series? Getting to see our favorite characters come to life in 3D, of course.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley and Theo James Leave Divergent Grime Behind and Get Glam

Yesterday, interactive posters of eight of the main characters, including Tris (Shailene Woodley), Four (Theo James), and Peter (Miles Teller), were released, and needless to say, our excitement levels have reached new highs. All set on an ominous black background, each poster is a vivid representation of the character and the violence that's to come. Whether aiming a gun or on in the midst of a full-on sprint, we're intrigued by our first glimpse at the new film.

PHOTOS: See All of the Insurgent posters

To see the posters come to life, check out Four's interactive poster below.

See the rest by heading to thedivergentseries.com.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Tris Prior

Weapon in hand, Tris (Shailene Woodley) looks ready to take on the Erudites and their evil leader, Jeanine (Kate Winslet).

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Four

Four (Theo James), or should we say Tobias Eaton, looks like someone to be reckoned with as he runs full speed ahead.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Christina

Who's Christina (Zoe Kravitz) looking at? We'll have to wait and see!

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Caleb Prior

It looks like Caleb (Ansel Elgort) may be up to something, as he stares warily over his shoulder.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Peter

Everyone better watch out, Peter's (Miles Teller) on the move, and he's armed.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Max

As one of the military leaders, Max (Mekhi Phifer) looks fierce in this poster.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Uriah

Here's our first look at Dauntless member Uriah (Keiynan Lonsdale).
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Tori

Tori (Maggie Q) looks prepared for a fight in her poster.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!