Insurgent's Interactive 3D Posters Will Get You Excited for March

What's better than a first look at the upcoming installment in the Divergent series? Getting to see our favorite characters come to life in 3D, of course.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley and Theo James Leave Divergent Grime Behind and Get Glam

Yesterday, interactive posters of eight of the main characters, including Tris (Shailene Woodley), Four (Theo James), and Peter (Miles Teller), were released, and needless to say, our excitement levels have reached new highs. All set on an ominous black background, each poster is a vivid representation of the character and the violence that's to come. Whether aiming a gun or on in the midst of a full-on sprint, we're intrigued by our first glimpse at the new film.

PHOTOS: See All of the Insurgent posters

To see the posters come to life, check out Four's interactive poster below.

See the rest by heading to thedivergentseries.com.