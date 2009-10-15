InStyle's Star Pets

Cover Grrrrrl
Several dogs have held the top spot, but Heather Locklear's Maltese, Harley, is the Neil Armstrong of this group, going where no pup had gone before. (March '95)
November Anniversary Page - Ashley Judd
pinterest
Canine Club
In her hometown outside Nashville, Ashley Judd held court with her dog Shug and townies Jacob and Punkin. (October '04)
Fabrizio Ferri
November Anniversary Page - Mariah Carey
pinterest
Dog Star
"He's been in my videos and has built up his own fan base," Mariah Carey said of her Jack Russell terrier, Jack. "He has Web sites dedicated to him." (April '05)
November Anniversary Page - Sean Combs
pinterest
Mogul's Best Friend
While Sean Combs had a private chef at his Hamptons estate, all he really wanted was some Honey Combs-as in Honey, his beloved pooch. (October '99)
Kate Lacey
November Anniversary Page - George Clooney
pinterest
Something Wilder
Chickens and pigs and goats, oh my! George Clooney's (April '96), Vietnamese potbellied pig, Max, slept at the foot of his bed.
Mark Leivdal
