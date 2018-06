InStyle's Sexy Dozen Reveal What's Hot

1 of 12 Brigitte Lacombe

Taraji P. Henson

InStyle talked to twelve of the hottest stars in Hollywood for June's Sexy issue. Pick up a copy to find out who and what turns them on, and read on for online-only tidbits!



"Everyone is capable of being sexy," says Hensen. "I don't need any help-I dance to my own beat, I'm always in my sexy state of mind."



Try on Taraji's bob now!