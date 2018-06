InStyle's 20 Best Party Throwing Tips, Ever

12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

GET CREATIVE WITH A LAZY SUSAN

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ming Tsai places a lazy Susan on the table filled with dried mangos, dried lychee nuts, macadamia nuts, dried fish, wasabi peas, dried fish, or other exotic items. "It's there when the guests arrive so they can start munching right away," says Tsai. "And it breaks the ice, because they don't know what all the foods are and everyone starts guessing."