InStyleSoiree: Inside InStyle's Exclusive Summer Soiree Through Instagram

The only party more fun than New Year's Eve? InStyle's annual Summer Soiree, of course. Hosted by our Editor Ariel Foxman and our West Coast team, the 12th annual fete brought the Hamptons to the the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel, with celebrities like Ashley Madekwe, Garcelle Beauvais, Lubov Azria in attendance. As guests mixed and mingled on the outdoor teak deck and snapped poolside pictures in our photo booth, they also took to Instagram and gave everyone an inside peek at the festivities by tagging their shots with the #InStyleSoiree hashtag. Click the photo to see what @instylemagazine, @afoxman, @ninewest, and more posted, including a sweet bird's-eye view of the party that's definitely worthy of a double-tap.

