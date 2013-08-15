#InStyleSoiree: Inside InStyle's Exclusive Summer Soiree Through Instagram

Instylemagazine/Instagram, ninewest/Instagram,
InStyle Staff
Aug 15, 2013 @ 2:19 pm

The only party more fun than New Year's Eve? InStyle's annual Summer Soiree, of course. Hosted by our Editor Ariel Foxman and our West Coast team, the 12th annual fete brought the Hamptons to the the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel, with celebrities like Ashley MadekweGarcelle Beauvais,  Lubov Azria in attendance. As guests mixed and mingled on the outdoor teak deck and snapped poolside pictures in our photo booth, they also took to Instagram and gave everyone an inside peek at the festivities by tagging their shots with the #InStyleSoiree hashtag. Click the photo to see what @instylemagazine@afoxman, @ninewest, and more posted, including a sweet bird's-eye view of the party that's definitely worthy of a double-tap.

1 of 9 instylemagazine/Instagram

Getting Ready

For the 12th Annual Summer Soiree, the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel decorated their outdoor deck with beachy touches like these trays with sand, seashells, and a little note with @instylemagazine’s social media handles.
2 of 9 instylemagazine/Instagram

Crumbs Bake Shop Cupcakes

It’s not a soiree if you don’t have delicious treats on hand, which @instylemagazine loved.
3 of 9 ninewest/Instagram

InStyle For Nine West Collection

InStyle’s first-ever collection of boots, heels, and booties with @ninewest were sitting pretty on display poolside.
4 of 9 carriedfarrell/Instagram

Essie Nail Polish Makeovers

Essie nail artists were on hand to give polish color changes and nail art designs to guests using their new fall 2013 colors, as captured by InStyle’s senior integrated marketing manager @carriedfarrell.
5 of 9 bcbgmaxazria/Instagram

InStyle’s Close Friends

@bcbgmaxazria's very own Lubov Azria dropped by the summer soiree and snapped a photo with InStyle’s publisher, @ktinstyle.
6 of 9 garcelle/Instagram

Inside the Photo Booth

@garcelle took a photo with co-owner of Decades, @christosgarkinos at the photo booth where guests could post their photos directly onto Twitter or Instagram.
7 of 9 carriedfarrell/Instagram

Bird’s Eye View

InStyle’s @carriedfarrell gave us a look down at the party, where the pool and deck were decorated with candles, lanterns, and floral arrangements.
8 of 9 smashleybell/Instagram

Cupcake Selfies

Revenge’s @smashleybell perfected the art of a selfie, while showing off her Crumbs cupcake.
9 of 9 afoxman/Instagram

Summer Soiree’s Crowd

InStyle's editor @afoxman gave us an inside look at the event where the crowd was still mixing and mingling well after sundown.

