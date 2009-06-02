InStyle on TV

Gossip Girl
Talk about typecasting: Managing Editor Ariel Foxman (far left) and former Assistant Managing Editor Honor Brodie (near left) played themselves in a 2008 episode, appearing as guests of Lily van der Woodsen (Kelly Rutherford) at a posh party she threw in her Manhattan penthouse.
15 Years of InStyle - InStyle on TV - Sex and the City - Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
On a 2001 outing to boyfriend Aidan's country house, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was intrigued by InStyle's cover story about Big's new girlfriend, a hot superstar named Willow Summers.
15 Years of InStyle - InStyle on TV - Friends - Jennifer Aniston
Friends
"Oh, wait! 'And on the 19th, a secret crush announces itself,'" says Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), reading the InStyle horoscope column to all her friends at Central Perk, in an April 2000 episode. Julianna Margulies graced that issue's cover.
15 Years of InStyle - InStyle on TV - The Simpsons
The Simpsons
Seconds after being granted tenure, Lisa Simpson's teacher, Miss Hoover, kicks back with her own idea of a good read.
15 Years of InStyle - InStyle on TV - Entourage - Jeremy Piven - Perrey Reeves
Entourage
"My wife doesn't read Variety. She reads InStyle," says Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven), describing the priorities of his sexy wife, Mrs. Ari (Perrey Reeves), in a 2005 episode of Entourage.
15 Years of InStyle - InStyle on TV - Survivor - Colleen Haskell
Survivor
During its premiere season in 2000, island girl (and later, star of The Animal) Colleen Haskell received our mag in a care package sent from her Maryland home.
