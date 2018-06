From the West Coast to the West Wing, Kerry Washington Makes Over Our LA Office!

Three members of the InStyle Los Angeles team have been Scandalized! As part of her guest editor day at InStyle.com, Kerry Washington invited us to visit the set of Scandal and get an official Gladiator makeover from Washington, costume designer Lyn Paolo, and head of design at The Limited, Elliot Staples. The new looks were all made up from pieces of The Limited Collection Inspired by Scandal, which is influenced by Olivia Pope’s killer signature style, complete with feminine coats, tailored trousers, and of course Pope’s favorite hue—white! “We wanted to be true to our Gladiators, encompassing every size and shape of a woman,” Lyn Paolo explained to . “We also wanted everything to mix and match so that you could buy six pieces, but really it could be 25 outfits.”

Olivia Pope herself treated the LA Editorial Assistants to a style makeover with items from the collection. When we learned the day’s activities would take place in the most coveted closet in the Capitol--Washington’s own dressing room--we were thrilled. With the walls lined floor-to-ceiling with Pope’s famous wardrobe, it was easy to channel our inner Gladiators for the makeover.

"You guys look so good! It's even better in person," she said at the first reveal. "Seeing you in the clothes is more emotional than I imagined!" The structured jackets, belted dresses, and caped coats took our professional attire to another level. We felt strong and beautiful—a combination Washington hoped her line would inspire.

Once dressed, we headed to Pope’s office for a photo shoot. "Welcome to Pope and Associates," Washington said upon our arrival. "Power poses first!" On set, she helped direct the shots and had a hand in perfecting the looks. From straightening necklaces to re-belting jackets, she made sure we looked as Pope as possible.

The collection, ranging in price from $49 to $248, will be available exclusively at The Limited stores and TheLimited.com beginning September 23. Grab your favorite pieces before the season premiere of Scandal on September 25!

See the photos from the shoot in our gallery.

