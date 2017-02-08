Inside InStyle's March Issue Party with Cover Star Emily Ratajkowski

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Feb 08, 2017 @ 10:00 am

InStyle's March issue is about to hit newsstands on Friday, Feb. 10, which means it's time for celebrations. Editors, designers, and celebrities alike stepped out for InStyle's March Issue Party by Laura Brown, held at New York's Carlyle Hotel on Tuesday evening.

March cover star Emily Ratajkowski brought the party, matching with editor-in-chief Brown in the custom Off-White tee designed by Virgil Abloh for InStyle magazine that she rocked on the cover. The model put her own spin on the shirt, cutting off the sleeves and rolling it up to show off her incredible abs.

VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Tells Us What's In and Out of Style

 

Ratajkowski wasn’t the only big name in attendance: Stars like Connie Britton, Lena Dunham, Hari Nef, Karolina Kurkova, Debbie Harry, Carolina Herrera, and more partied the night away at the Carlyle, sipping on cocktails and goofing around with the GIF machine.

Keep scrolling to check out the stylish looks from Tuesday night's bash.

1 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

Advertisement
2 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Christina Ricci

3 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Lena Dunham

Advertisement
4 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Connie Britton and Carla Gugino

Advertisement
5 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Karolina Kurkova

Advertisement
6 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski and Hari Nef

Advertisement
7 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Debbie Harry and Laura Brown

Advertisement
8 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Laura Brown and Carolina Herrera

Advertisement
9 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Goreski

Advertisement
10 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Laura Brown and Emily Ratajkowski

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!