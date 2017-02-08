Inside InStyle's March Issue Party with Cover Star Emily Ratajkowski

InStyle's March issue is about to hit newsstands on Friday, Feb. 10, which means it's time for celebrations. Editors, designers, and celebrities alike stepped out for InStyle's March Issue Party by Laura Brown, held at New York's Carlyle Hotel on Tuesday evening.

March cover star Emily Ratajkowski brought the party, matching with editor-in-chief Brown in the custom Off-White tee designed by Virgil Abloh for InStyle magazine that she rocked on the cover. The model put her own spin on the shirt, cutting off the sleeves and rolling it up to show off her incredible abs.

Ratajkowski wasn’t the only big name in attendance: Stars like Connie Britton, Lena Dunham, Hari Nef, Karolina Kurkova, Debbie Harry, Carolina Herrera, and more partied the night away at the Carlyle, sipping on cocktails and goofing around with the GIF machine.

Keep scrolling to check out the stylish looks from Tuesday night's bash.