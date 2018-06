InStyle Magazine Covers: 2015

At our July cover shoot, new mom Zoë Saldana snacked on Whole Foods trail mix and sang "Sweet Dreams" by the Eurythmics, all while her twin boys, Cy and Bowie, hung out nearby. "I had forgotten how much fun shoots can be!" The actress said. On the cover, Saldana wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress, bracelet and ring by Dior Fine Jewelry, and rings by Jane Taylor Jewelry. Inside the issue, she discussed being a positive role model for other women: "I love what I do as an artist, but to me it's very important that I leave a mark, that I leave something substantial for women to sort of hold onto and be able to use."