11 of 12

November, Helen Hunt

The Oscar winner was starring in Pay It Forward, Cast Away, and What Women Want when she graced our November cover. The 37-year-old Hunt, who wore a Carolina Herrera dress on our cover, talked about the importance of being bold: "The only time I've moved forward in my career is when I had the courage to say no to things that were safe or that I'd done before, in order to create a space for something new to enter."