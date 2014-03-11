Want to Be Featured In People’s Most Beautiful Issue? Here's Your Chance!

People magazine's 100 Most Beautiful issue is one we look forward to each year, and truth be told, we've often fantasized how we'd look in a spread alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Drew Barrymore, and Leonardo DiCaprio -- the ultimate pipe dream... or is it?

For the third year in a row, People is including real-life women among the hottest red carpet stars in its Real Beauty at Every Age search, and you could be one of the four lucky winners to be featured. Want to give it a try? Simply show off your selfie skills! To submit your entry, upload your best solo shot to people.com/realbeauty, then provide a quick description of what beauty means to you. (You can also nominate a friend or family member to participate.) People will choose four beauties to represent each age group, and these grand prize winners will be flown to New York City to shoot their glamorous photo spread that will appear in People's 100 Most Beautiful issue, hitting newsstands April 27 (and which also happens to be celebrating its 25th birthday this year)!

The contest ends March 20, so start taking pictures now, and head over to people.com to submit your favorite! Then, find People's 100 Most Beautiful issue on newsstands April 27. Good luck!