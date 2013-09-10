Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF13, InStyle + HFPA's Annual Bash!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 10, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

A crowd gathered outside the Windsor Arms Hotel for 10 hours just to get a glimpse at the stars arriving for one of the biggest parties of the Toronto International Film Festival -- the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration. And it was worth the wait! Jessica Chastain of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby greeted eager fans in her Dolce & Gabbana dress before walking her Ferragamo stilettos into the bash, where she was joined by Emilia Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Juliette Lewis, Abigail Breslin and more stars in films premiering during the 10-day festival. The courtyard inside served as a beautiful backdrop for the festivities, as it was decked out in glass towers filled with red and burgundy Aranthera orchids and lights floating on water, an arrangement created by Frank Rea of Forget Me Not Flowers with the inspiration of the evening's third co-host Salvatore Ferragamo's signature burgundy hue. But one of the brightest lights of them all came from the gorgeous white smile of Lupita Nyong’o, star of 12 Years a Slave, who after meeting a very casual Mark Wahlberg for the first time said "I’m never washing my hand again!” with the biggest grin we saw all night. Click to get see more stars and get more inside scoop from inside the event.

Jessica Chastain

A crowd had waited outside the Windsor Arms Hotel for 10 hours to catch a glimpse of the stars at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival. And it was worth the wait! When Jessica Chastain of 'The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby' arrived, she posed in her Dolce & Gabbana dress and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes with the fans outside.
Mark Wahlberg

The actor swooped into the party in a completely Mark Wahlberg way, heading straight to the VIP section wearing a T-shirt that read "Strike With Fury."
Emilia Clarke

The star of 'Dom Hemingway' relaxed at the bash in a Prabal Gurung dress. "I love switching stuff up and being inventive and keeping on trend," she told InStyle of her TIFF fashion choices. "I genuinely love fashion."
Keanu Reeves and Tiger Chen

The duo stars in the new flick 'Man of Tai Chi,' which is also Reeves's directorial debut. The pair moved quickly through the bash to say their hellos, though no tai chi moves were spotted.
Jess Weixler

The actress kept her best friend by her side most of the night, the lovely Jessica Chastain, who she also stars with in 'The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.'
Lupita Nyong'o and Alfre Woodard

The co-stars of '12 Years a Slave' caught up on their festival experiences during the party. Shortly before this photo was taken, Lupita Nyong'o (in Kwiat earrings and bracelets) shook Mark Wahlberg's hand. "I'm never washing this hand again!" she joked as he turned away.
Juliette Lewis

The star of 'August: Osage County' busted out dance moves in her white Wes Gordon dress as DJ Michelle Pesce spun tunes.
Abigail Breslin

The 'August: Osage County' star hung out with her 'August: Osage County' co-star Juliette Lewis at the party wearing a floor-length floral dress.
Jai Courtney, Melissa George and Joel Edgerton

The cast of 'Felony,' including Jai Courtney, Melissa George and Joel Edgerton enjoyed some down time after a long day of press appearances. George welcomed the rest -- she is pregnant with her first child, which made picking her Calvin Klein dress an easy choice. "It fits so well. It's not maternity wear but it's so chic."
Daniel Bruhl, Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo

There was no slowing down for Daniel Bruhl. One day after his 'Rush' premiere and after-party, the actor (in Salvatore Ferragamo) was out again for InStyle's annual event, where he caught up with Eli Roth (in a SAND Copenhagen shirt) and Lorenza Izzo (in House of Holland), the director and star of the new horror flick, 'The Green Inferno.'
Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison gave the high bun trend a whirl as a complement to her blue lace dress.
Jack Huston and Scott Haze

Jack Huston of 'Kill Your Darlings' caught up with his pal Scott Haze of 'As I Lay Dying' (wearing Salvatore Ferragamo) at the event, who had just flown in from the film festival in Venice two days before. "Toronto is much different than Venice," remarked Haze. "I like the feeling here."

The Scene

Inside the courtyard of the Windsor Arms Hotel, Frank Rea of Forget Me Not Flowers created an arrangement of glass towers filled with red Aranthera orchids and lights floating on water.

