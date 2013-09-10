Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF13, InStyle + HFPA's Annual Bash!

A crowd gathered outside the Windsor Arms Hotel for 10 hours just to get a glimpse at the stars arriving for one of the biggest parties of the Toronto International Film Festival -- the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration. And it was worth the wait! Jessica Chastain of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby greeted eager fans in her Dolce & Gabbana dress before walking her Ferragamo stilettos into the bash, where she was joined by Emilia Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Juliette Lewis, Abigail Breslin and more stars in films premiering during the 10-day festival. The courtyard inside served as a beautiful backdrop for the festivities, as it was decked out in glass towers filled with red and burgundy Aranthera orchids and lights floating on water, an arrangement created by Frank Rea of Forget Me Not Flowers with the inspiration of the evening's third co-host Salvatore Ferragamo's signature burgundy hue. But one of the brightest lights of them all came from the gorgeous white smile of Lupita Nyong’o, star of 12 Years a Slave, who after meeting a very casual Mark Wahlberg for the first time said "I’m never washing my hand again!” with the biggest grin we saw all night. Click to get see more stars and get more inside scoop from inside the event.

