Go Inside the HFPA and InStyle 2017 Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party

Brandi Fowler
Nov 11, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

It was a star-studded night at new hotspot restaurant Catch in Los Angeles Thursday, as Emma Stone, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Chastain, and more headed inside InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Golden Globe award season kickoff party.

The party celebrated the announcement made earlier in the night that all three of Sylvester Stallone's daughters—Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone—had landed the title of Miss Golden Globe, and they were beaming as they dished to InStyle about what the opportunity meant to them.

"We’re elated," Sophia, a student at the University of Southern California, told us. “We didn’t realize the magnitude of this. It’s unbelievable. I’m so excited to be sharing it with my sisters. This is the Golden Globes. We never thought we’d actually be here. This is unreal. Unreal.”

The siblings attended the fete in coordinating black Saint Laurent dresses, and their dad and mom were both on hand to celebrate with them too. “He’s proud. He’s a proud father. He can’t stop taking videos and photos,” Scarlet, an aspiring model, told us with a giggle. As for the advice he gave to his daughters for their big night, Sophia said he told them, “Take this moment. This is a big moment.”

As the party kicked off, guests headed to the rooftop, where they enjoyed all the sights, sounds, and grub there was to offer. Gina Rodriguez, clad in a red, off-the-shoulder Herve Leger dress, grabbed a mini of bottle of Moet Champagne as she entered the room, telling us, “I love Champagne. Who doesn’t?” She added, “The [next] thing I’m going to do is go grab food, because I’m starving ... and you can eat anything in this dress. You don’t move. That’s why I love you Herve Leger.”

Meanwhile, Stone flashed a smile through her bold red lips as she strolled inside in a navy bejeweled Michael Kors dress. While she greeted friends with big hugs, she looked around the room with wide eyes, telling one, “I’ve never been to [this party] before.” The La La Land star continued to mix and mingle and take in the scene, chatting with friends as she sipped a glass of wine.

As Stone laid low, Beckinsale sauntered around the room looking stunning in a red Thierry Mugler strapless dress complete with a high split. “I’ve seen loads of my friends,” she told us in her charming British lilt. “It’s really nice and there’s loads of greenery everywhere.”

Nearby, Octavia Spencer was having a blast with friends like Yara Shahidi and Chastain. "I've never been here, and I literally want to move in," she said of the venue.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, who called the black and lace Zuhair Murad jumpsuit she wore her “dancer's dream,” told us the annual Miss Golden Globes party is one of her faves of awards season. "This is always a really fun party. I love the Hollywood Foreign Press and I love this party."

Surreal, too, that during a time when tensions are so high in the country, people took time to simply just enjoy the moment.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

The actress, who is already generating awards season buzz for her movie La La Land, sparkled in a bejeweled Michael Kors dress.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale 

The British actress made a rare but stunning public appearance in an off-the-shoulder red Mugler gown. "I've seen load of my friends," she said of the fun night out.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

The Golden Globe winner took the plunge in a stunning black dress, and spent the night hanging out with a group of girlfriends, including Molly Shannon.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum

You never would have known that this stunning star had just gotten over a bout of the flu. Tatum radiated in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Established Jewelry black diamond drop earrings ($7,450; establishedjewelry.com). "I can't ever resist a jumpsuit, especially if it's black and lacy and my dancer dream," she told InStyle.

Sylvester Stallone and family

Sylvester Stallone and family

The actor posed with his wife and three daughters, who were delighted to be honored by the Miss Golden Globe title. "I’m so excited to be sharing it with my sisters," Sophia told InStyle.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann

Mann went the non-traditional route in a sheer ruffled top and Proenza Schouler pants. "It's comfortable, and it's black, and I'm bloated," she laughed.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

The 19-year-old wowed in a silver one-shoulder mini with a flowing train, pairing the bold look with an equally dramatic purple lip.

Marion Cotilliard

Marion Cotilliard

The expectant star dressed her baby bump in a black fringed mini paired with pointed yellow boots.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine   

Pine looked handsome as ever in a brown double-breasted suit worn over a casual henley.

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez

"I tried [this Herve Leger] dress on like two weeks ago at a fitting, and I was like, 'I've got to wear this to something,'" Rodriguez said of her body-hugging frock.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

The Golden Globe winner looked gorgeous in a navy St. John dress. "I picked it because it has a peplum and it's hiding my 'I've been having too much sangria' belly," she joked to InStyle.

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris

Harris commanded attention in a yellow Ralph Lauren sheath dress. "I love bold colors. I thought it looked great on dark skin, so I love color," she told us.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

Justice went glam in a Matthew Morano pleated dress. "I chose this because I like how it looks like wet and leather, but when you feel it, it's actually kind of fuzzy," she said.

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan

The actress looked stunning in a strappy silver pleated dress and iridescent shoes.

Greer Grammer

Greer Grammer

Kelsey Grammer's daughter Greer had the honor of being Miss Golden Globe in 2015, and she passed the baton off to the Stallone sisters on Thursday night. The star wowed in a cutout red mini, telling InStyle, "I was dying to do a classic red lip and wear this beautiful red dress and the shoes. I wanted to show that I've grown up and I'm a little bit more sophisticated. This felt like the perfect balance of still me, but a little more grown up."

