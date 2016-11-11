Go Inside the HFPA and InStyle 2017 Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party

It was a star-studded night at new hotspot restaurant Catch in Los Angeles Thursday, as Emma Stone, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Chastain, and more headed inside InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Golden Globe award season kickoff party.

The party celebrated the announcement made earlier in the night that all three of Sylvester Stallone's daughters—Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone—had landed the title of Miss Golden Globe, and they were beaming as they dished to InStyle about what the opportunity meant to them.

"We’re elated," Sophia, a student at the University of Southern California, told us. “We didn’t realize the magnitude of this. It’s unbelievable. I’m so excited to be sharing it with my sisters. This is the Golden Globes. We never thought we’d actually be here. This is unreal. Unreal.”

The siblings attended the fete in coordinating black Saint Laurent dresses, and their dad and mom were both on hand to celebrate with them too. “He’s proud. He’s a proud father. He can’t stop taking videos and photos,” Scarlet, an aspiring model, told us with a giggle. As for the advice he gave to his daughters for their big night, Sophia said he told them, “Take this moment. This is a big moment.”

As the party kicked off, guests headed to the rooftop, where they enjoyed all the sights, sounds, and grub there was to offer. Gina Rodriguez, clad in a red, off-the-shoulder Herve Leger dress, grabbed a mini of bottle of Moet Champagne as she entered the room, telling us, “I love Champagne. Who doesn’t?” She added, “The [next] thing I’m going to do is go grab food, because I’m starving ... and you can eat anything in this dress. You don’t move. That’s why I love you Herve Leger.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Stone flashed a smile through her bold red lips as she strolled inside in a navy bejeweled Michael Kors dress. While she greeted friends with big hugs, she looked around the room with wide eyes, telling one, “I’ve never been to [this party] before.” The La La Land star continued to mix and mingle and take in the scene, chatting with friends as she sipped a glass of wine.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As Stone laid low, Beckinsale sauntered around the room looking stunning in a red Thierry Mugler strapless dress complete with a high split. “I’ve seen loads of my friends,” she told us in her charming British lilt. “It’s really nice and there’s loads of greenery everywhere.”

Nearby, Octavia Spencer was having a blast with friends like Yara Shahidi and Chastain. "I've never been here, and I literally want to move in," she said of the venue.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Tatum, who called the black and lace Zuhair Murad jumpsuit she wore her “dancer's dream,” told us the annual Miss Golden Globes party is one of her faves of awards season. "This is always a really fun party. I love the Hollywood Foreign Press and I love this party."

Surreal, too, that during a time when tensions are so high in the country, people took time to simply just enjoy the moment.