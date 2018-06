InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party

1 of 26 John Shearer/Getty Images for InStyle

Emma Stone and Ariel Foxman

Emma Stone posed with InStyle Managing Editor Ariel Foxman among the sea of celebs gathered at the underwater-themed Warner Brothers/InStyle Golden Globes after-party held at the Beverly Hilton. Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron and new mom Tina Fey were among the revelers, the last marveling at the rare late night out with Amy Poehler and Will Arnett. "We're all parents. We agreed, 'We're having something to eat, and we’re all going home!" Sofia Vergara simply hoped to make her son's night memorable: "He wants to take a picture with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-are they here?" But she didn’t let potential star-sightings get in the way of challenging Ty Burrell to a dance-off to Usher's "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love." It was that kind of night!



- Andrea Simpson and Lindzi Scharf