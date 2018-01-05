The 7 Most Buzzed-About Golden Globe Nominees on Instagram

Ahead of the Golden Globes, airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, Instagram has released the names of the most buzzed-about nominees—the actors, actresses, series, and films you've most incessantly named, tagged, liked ... basically, obsessed over.

According to their stats, Stranger Things leads the pack of nominated drama series, Big Little Lies is racking up a ton of buzz in the general best miniseries or TV film, best actress, and best supporting actress categories, and Get Out tops the year's most buzzed-about films in the musical or comedy category (likely due, in part, to fan confusion over the film's "comedy" label).

Scroll down below to see the most buzzed-about actresses nominated in each category. Since nom day, these actresses (though they weren't compared with one another) have picked up more noise on Instagram than anyone they're competing with for a Globe.

1. Katherine Langford (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Drama)

The 13 Reasons Why breakout star is the most buzzed-about star nominated for best actress in a TV series, for her role on the show.

2. Issa Rae (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy)

The breakout mega-talent Issa Rae is the most buzzed-about actress competing for the best actress award in a comedy or TV series, for her role starring as Issa Dee in HBO's Insecure.

3. Nicole Kidman (Best Performance by an Actress—Miniseries or Television Film)

The Hollywood veteran is the No. 1 most buzzed-about actress nominated for best actress in the miniseries or made-for-TV movie category for her unforgettable role as Celeste Wright on the critically acclaimed Big Little Lies.

4. Laura Dern (Best Supporting Performance by An actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film)

Her co-star Laura Dern is the most talked-about actress on Instagram nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries, or TV film. A number of her colleagues on Big Little Lies—including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley—will be up for awards at the ceremony.

5. Meryl Streep (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama)

Of all five nominees hoping to win best actress in a motion picture drama, the incomparable Meryl Streep has generated the most buzz on Instagram for her role as Katherine Graham in The Post.

6. Margot Robbie (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy)

Instagram can't stop talking about Robbie, following her Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical comedy for her role as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

7. Mary J. Blige (Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture)

Instagram has been extra chatty about Blige since she was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her performance as Florence Jackson in Mudbound.