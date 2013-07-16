Inspired Hostess Gifts

Jul 16, 2013
Summer Entertaining - What's a Good Hostess Gift? - Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham
"Crystals-I'm a very spiritual person. A crystal skull would be simple and chic."
Summer Entertaining - What's a Good Hostess Gift? - Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe
"I'm really into hanging big dishes on walls and you can find cool artist's plates at museum stores. Give one to your host one and then she can start collecting them."
Summer Entertaining - What's a Good Hostess Gift? - Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
"A book that helped change your life or gave you a new perspective on something."
Summer Entertaining - What's a Good Hostess Gift? - Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford
"I love personalized stationary. Whenever I've given it as a gift to someone, they've loved it."
Summer Entertaining - What's a Good Hostess Gift? - Melinda Clarke
Melinda Clarke
"Krispy Kreme donuts! They're always a big hit, especially with a room full of people who have been doing tequila shots! The hardest challenge is when the party is at a venue like a hotel, a lot of times they won't let you bring food. Then you've got to sneak the Krispy Kremes in!"
