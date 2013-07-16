Inspired Hostess Gifts

"Crystals-I'm a very spiritual person. A crystal skull would be simple and chic."
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Rachel Zoe
"I'm really into hanging big dishes on walls and you can find cool artist's plates at museum stores. Give one to your host one and then she can start collecting them."
Maury Phillips/WireImage
Jessica Simpson
"A book that helped change your life or gave you a new perspective on something."
James Devaney/WireImage
Kelly Rutherford
"I love personalized stationary. Whenever I've given it as a gift to someone, they've loved it."
Michael Buckner/WireImage
Melinda Clarke
"Krispy Kreme donuts! They're always a big hit, especially with a room full of people who have been doing tequila shots! The hardest challenge is when the party is at a venue like a hotel, a lot of times they won't let you bring food. Then you've got to sneak the Krispy Kremes in!"
Michael Kovac/FilmMagic
