Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

New Yorkers are still counting down to the season’s first snowfall, but Katy Perry and Allison Williams lived their ultimate teenage dream at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Tuesday at Cipriani Wall Street. Dressed in what could have passed as high-fashion prom dresses (Perry in Marchesa, Williams in Carolina Herrera), the dynamite pair hugged it out inside of the ball, where they were also joined by Perry’s love interest, Orlando Bloom, and Hillary Clinton, who presented the singer with the Humanitarian Award.

At the 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards, Katie Holmes turned to Zac Posen for a gorgeous rose-print dress, while Margot Robbie radiated in a white, deep-V Calvin Klein dress. Emma Stone continued to live in La La Land as she promoted her latest flick inside Manhattan hotspot Le Cou Cou with friends Aziz Ansari and Quest Love.

Of course, our fabulous January cover star, Sarah Jessica Parker, made an impressive outing, too, but not in New York. Parker headed to the 305 where she participated in Art Basel Miami festivities while rocking a colorful floral dress.

