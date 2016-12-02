Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Dec 02, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

New Yorkers are still counting down to the season’s first snowfall, but Katy Perry and Allison Williams lived their ultimate teenage dream at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Tuesday at Cipriani Wall Street. Dressed in what could have passed as high-fashion prom dresses (Perry in Marchesa, Williams in Carolina Herrera), the dynamite pair hugged it out inside of the ball, where they were also joined by Perry’s love interest, Orlando Bloom, and Hillary Clinton, who presented the singer with the Humanitarian Award.

At the 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards, Katie Holmes turned to Zac Posen for a gorgeous rose-print dress, while Margot Robbie radiated in a white, deep-V Calvin Klein dress. Emma Stone continued to live in La La Land as she promoted her latest flick inside Manhattan hotspot Le Cou Cou with friends Aziz Ansari and Quest Love.

Of course, our fabulous January cover starSarah Jessica Parker, made an impressive outing, too, but not in New York. Parker headed to the 305 where she participated in Art Basel Miami festivities while rocking a colorful floral dress.

RELATED: Katy Perry's Beauty Transformation

Scroll through to see more stars at the hottest parties this week.

1 of 21 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Allison Williams and Orlando Bloom

at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. 

Advertisement
2 of 21 Eugene Gologursky/Getty

MARGOT ROBBIE

in Calvin Klein at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. 

3 of 21 Noam Galai/WireImage

KATY PERRY

in Marchesa at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. 

Advertisement
4 of 21 Jason Kempin/Getty

Pamela Fiori, Hillary Clinton, Katy Perry, and Caryl Stern 

presenting Perry with the Humanitarian Award at the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. 

Advertisement
5 of 21

AMY ADAMS AND CATE BLANCHETT

at the FIJI Water co-sponsored 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Advertisement
6 of 21 Matthew Eisman/Getty

NATALIE PORTMAN AND GRETA GERWIG

at the FIJI Water co-sponsored 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Advertisement
7 of 21 Raymond Hall/GC Images

KATIE HOLMES

in Zac Posen at the FIJI Water co-sponsored 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Advertisement
8 of 21 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Proenza Schouler's Lazaro Hernandez Jack McCollough

at the Phoenix House Fashion Award dinner, where they were honored.

Advertisement
9 of 21 Victor Chavez/WireImage

KATE BECKINSALE

in Vionnet at the Underworld Blood Wars press conference in Mexico City.

Advertisement
10 of 21 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

Emma Stone

at a Bulleit Bourbon-hosted luncheon at Le Coucou in celebration of La La Land.

Advertisement
11 of 21 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

Emma Stone, Aziz Ansari, and Quest Love

at a Bulleit Bourbon-hosted luncheon at Le Coucou in celebration of La La Land.

Advertisement
12 of 21 Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

amy adams and christina hendricks

at a screening of Arrivals. 

Advertisement
13 of 21 Theo Wargo/Getty

Rihanna

at 2016 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where she was honored for designing the Fenty x Puma Shoe of the Year. 

Advertisement
14 of 21 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

ZENDAYA

in Michael Kors Collection at the 2016 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Advertisement
15 of 21 Courtesy La Perla/BFA

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Demi Moore

at the opening of Paltrow's Goop Gift pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
16 of 21 Courtesy La Perla/BFA

Gwyneth Paltrow

at the opening of Paltrow's Goop Gift pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
17 of 21 Courtesy La Perla/BFA

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore

at the opening of Paltrow's Goop Gift pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
18 of 21 Courtesy Burberry

Dev Patel

at the Burberry and The Weinstein Company's Burberry Beverly Hills cocktail in celebration of the actor's performance in Lion.

Advertisement
19 of 21 Frazer Harrison/Getty

SARAH JESSICA PARKER 

at the opening of  L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Miami.

Advertisement
20 of 21 Mike Coppola/Getty

PETRA NEMCOVA

at the opening of  L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Miami.

Advertisement
21 of 21 Frazer Harrison/Getty

MARTHA HUNT

at the opening of  L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët in Miami.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!