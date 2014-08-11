Go Inside Jennifer Klein's 16th Annual Day of Indulgence Party with Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana, Kristen Bell, and More!

The 2014 Day of Indulgence certainly lived up to its name! Held at producer Jennifer Klein's Los Angeles home, the star-studded list of attendees included Kerry Washington (in Parker), Zoe Saldana, Kristen Bell (in Wayf), Jennifer Lopez, Amy Adams, Selena Gomez, Leslie Mann, and more, who took part in an all-girls afternoon filled with shopping, sweet treats, and luxurious spa treatments. "It's really nice, women coming together and spending a nice afternoon doing everything we love," Lopez tells InStyle. "Indulgence for me is to have time to relax, so, it's just about chilling and just really having a good time, and not being really worried about anything." Saldana also mused on the joy of spending time with so many other amazing people. "I love to just feed off the feminine energy here, having all these women together, these powerhouses," the actress says. "It's a really beautiful thing to witness."

For the "sweet 16" anniversary of the event, retailers like Anthropologie, Henri Bendel, Calypso St. Barth, Maje, and many more set up pop-up shops on the premises, while Bare Minerals whipped up custom foundations for guests, Bite Beauty concocted custom-blended lipsticks for the like of Lea Michele, Bliss offered lip treatments to guests like Jessica Chastain, guests had the opportunity to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, Citizens of Humanity passed out jeans to the actresses from Scandal, and Origami Owl allowed attendees to make their own necklaces.

Guests sipped Don Julio tequila cocktails or went for detox drinks like Kombucha by Health-Ade. "If you only drink tequila, you don't get a hangover!" Mann jokes. For dessert, Sprinkles switched out their cupcakes for cookies (Bell, who is expecting her second child, was the first to pick one up), McConnell’s Ice Cream served up scoops, and the house was stocked with candy from Sugarfina, Edward Marc Snappers, and Vosges truffles. "They had some champagne-flavored gummy bear thing—it was really good," Saldana says. "I just put some gummy bears in my purse too. Can you tell I'm from Queens? And I have to get some for my 11-year-old niece."

In addition to bags (and purses) with candy, guests left with Roxy suitcases filled with goodies like a pass for a year of free AMC Theaters movies, Luna T-Sonic facial cleansing devices, a Pebble watch, Under Armour gear, and a Spotify premium membership. "Movies, that would be my favorite gift," says Jessica Chastain.

While many of the ladies have been the event attending for years, others, like Gomez, Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen, were first-timers. "This is my first year, I'm happy to be here. I keep hearing stories about the giant suitcase!" Teigen shares. Long-time veteran Tyra Banks was excited to be back. "I helped Jennifer plan the very first one. It was mellow, small," the supermodel states. The party—and the guests—have certainly come a long way. "I just look around and I see women I know from like all different parts of my life," says Jennifer Garner, who helped stuff gift bags in years past. "Leaving the house on a Sunday and having time with other women. That is the indulgence."

