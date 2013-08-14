Go Inside Jennifer Klein's 15th Annual Day of Indulgence Party!

The 2013 Day of Indulgence certainly lived up to its name! Held at producer Jennifer Klein's Los Angeles home, A-list attendees like Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Embeth Davidtz, and Christina Hendricks took part in an all-girls afternoon filled with shopping, sweet treats, and luxurious spa treatments. "It's just fun!" Washington told us. "It's a chance for girls to be girls, support other women, and feel good about being around other women." C. Wonder, Fresh, LeSportsac, Ippolita, and many more retailers set up mini-boutiques on the premises, while guests nibbled on the extensive snack spread, which included salads from Chop't, Baked By Melissa cupcakes, and Sugarfina candies. Hotel Bel Air also offered up lash tinting and massage services, and guests even had the chance to pick out their perfect lip color from NARS. Click the photo to take a trip inside the party, and see what stars were excited to take home!

— Andrea Simpson