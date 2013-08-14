Go Inside Jennifer Klein's 15th Annual Day of Indulgence Party!

The 2013 Day of Indulgence certainly lived up to its name! Held at producer Jennifer Klein's Los Angeles home, A-list attendees like Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Embeth Davidtz, and Christina Hendricks took part in an all-girls afternoon filled with shopping, sweet treats, and luxurious spa treatments. "It's just fun!" Washington told us. "It's a chance for girls to be girls, support other women, and feel good about being around other women." C. Wonder, Fresh, LeSportsac, Ippolita, and many more retailers set up mini-boutiques on the premises, while guests nibbled on the extensive snack spread, which included salads from Chop't, Baked By Melissa cupcakes, and Sugarfina candies. Hotel Bel Air also offered up lash tinting and massage services, and guests even had the chance to pick out their perfect lip color from NARS. Click the photo to take a trip inside the party, and see what stars were excited to take home!

1 of 14 Amy Graves

The Atmosphere

Held at Klein's Los Angeles home, guests took part in mini-massages from Murad, and shopped the high-fashion offerings while sipping on Suja fresh-pressed juices and snacking on gourmet Rice Krispie treats from Treat House.
2 of 14 Amy Graves

The Candy Spread

Sweet treats by Sugarfina, like gummi frogs, rainbow-colored malt balls, and Swedish fish, adorned the extensive candy bar.
3 of 14 Amy Graves

Michele Monaghan

The mother-to-be (in Topshop) unwound with a massage from Caudalie spa. "Just being able to relax on a Sunday is a real luxury," she said. "And I get to have a foot massage, which is a really, really big treat!"
4 of 14 Amy Graves

Jennifer Klein and Rebel Wilson

The hostess smiled for the camera with funny lady Rebel Wilson. "I like coming into a room, and there's so many amazing women in here," Wilson told us. "We were just talking to Kerry Washington over there, and Bryce and Isla, so you get to catch up with a lot of cool women."
5 of 14 Amy Graves

Kaley Cuoco

The star of 'The Big Bang Theory' (in Isabel Marant) relaxed with a mini-massage after hitting up the Intermix boutique and indulging in a Kaplan M.D. lip treatment.
6 of 14 Amy Graves

Christina Hendricks

"It's like an afternoon lady day!" exclaimed Hendricks, who also showed off her new bobbed haircut at the event. "I chopped the hair at the end of April. It feels like me-this is how my mom used to cut my hair."
7 of 14 Amy Graves

Jennifer Garner

Garner was excited to swing by the Staci Woo section to score some ultra-soft staples. "Whenever I see Staci, I always get something comfortable from her," she told us.
8 of 14 Amy Graves

Ginnifer Goodwin

The star (in Limited Express) was excited to mingle with the crowd while indulging in some retail therapy. "I love coming and running into friends," she said. "I love catching up with people, but it's not too shabby that you can go shopping, and you're introduced to new up-and-coming companies!" Her personal favorite items? "I have thus far freaked out over the pajamas," Goodwin confessed after visiting the BedHead PJ's shop.
9 of 14 Amy Graves

Bryce Dallas Howard

The actress (in Ella Moss) tried her hand at master perfumer, mixing her own fragrance with Original Scent. "I'm very specific about perfume, so it was just awesome," she told us. "I've always wanted to create my own blend and they totally facilitated!"
10 of 14 Amy Graves

Kerry Washington and Embeth Davidtz

Washington (in Kelly Wearstler) arrived early and caught up with Davidtz (in Lanvin) over her new short hair. "You look stunning!" Washington told her. "I did a triple-take. I wish I could pull that off."
11 of 14 Amy Graves

Rashida Jones

It was a mini 'Parks and Recreation' reunion, with Jones, Amy Poehler, and Aubrey Plaza among the attendees. "This is the first year they're here!" Jones told us. "Plus, Cher's here. How can you beat that?"
12 of 14 Amy Graves

Cher and Amy Poehler

Two icons, one picture! We thought this snapshot of Poehler and Cher was one of the best of the day, and the comedienne agreed. "It was the best for me, too!" Poehler told us after smiling for the camera. "I can take Cher home with me now, right? Are we allowed to take Cher home for a couple of minutes?"
13 of 14 Amy Graves

Aubrey Plaza

Inside the All Saints boutique, Plaza boasted her fandom for the brand. "I love your stuff," she gushed to an associate. "It's all basic essentials I could live in."
14 of 14 Amy Graves

Leslie Mann

Mann (in Balenciaga) made a beeline for a relaxing massage upon arriving. "It seems like I have more and more friends every time I attend, which I like," she said. "It's a good time to catch up with them and to see Jennifer, who I love, and it's literally around the corner from my house!"

