Go Inside InStyle’s 2013 Hamptons-Themed Summer Soiree!

InStyle brought the Hamptons to the West Coast this year for our 12th annual Summer Soiree! Held poolside at the famed Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel, guests like Bryce Dallas Howard, Jenna Elfman, Ashley Madekwe, Ashley Tisdale, and Julianne Hough mingled over light bites while enjoying the panoramic view of Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. The beachy decor stayed in line with the Hamptons theme with hundreds of lanterns hanging from the trees, and shoreside touches like vases of white flowers, sand and seashell-covered trays, and oversized lounge chairs adorned the pool deck. "There are some good dresses here tonight -- I'm seeing a lot of things that I'm liking," Elfman told us. Attendees had the chance to win shoes from InStyle's collaboration with Nine West and snap pictures in a photo booth, which posted directly to Twitter and Instagram, but Hough was most-excited about the impressive candy spread. "Honestly, I just walked in, and I'm about to go grab a drink and head straight for the candy bar," she said. "I will be over there for a good 30 minutes!" Click the photo to take an inside look at our hottest party of the year, and to see who else was on the guest list.

— Kwala Mandel