Go Inside InStyle’s 2013 Hamptons-Themed Summer Soiree!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty (3)
InStyle Staff
Aug 15, 2013 @ 8:36 pm

InStyle brought the Hamptons to the West Coast this year for our 12th annual Summer Soiree! Held poolside at the famed Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel, guests like Bryce Dallas Howard, Jenna Elfman, Ashley Madekwe, Ashley Tisdale, and Julianne Hough mingled over light bites while enjoying the panoramic view of Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. The beachy decor stayed in line with the Hamptons theme with hundreds of lanterns hanging from the trees, and shoreside touches like vases of white flowers, sand and seashell-covered trays, and oversized lounge chairs adorned the pool deck. "There are some good dresses here tonight -- I'm seeing a lot of things that I'm liking," Elfman told us. Attendees had the chance to win shoes from InStyle's collaboration with Nine West and snap pictures in a photo booth, which posted directly to Twitter and Instagram, but Hough was most-excited about the impressive candy spread. "Honestly, I just walked in, and I'm about to go grab a drink and head straight for the candy bar," she said. "I will be over there for a good 30 minutes!" Click the photo to take an inside look at our hottest party of the year, and to see who else was on the guest list.

MORE:
Instagrams From Inside the Soiree
• #MakingSeptember: Behind the Issue!
• 2012′s Annual InStyle Soiree

— Kwala Mandel

1 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jenna Elfman

Elfman (in Alexander McQueen) was eager to chat with pal Howard (in Kate Spade), who she hadn't seen in a while. "I adore her so much, and we got to have a little chit-chat, so that was lovely," said Elfman.
2 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashley Madekwe

"I didn't think about the pool deck in these heels!" the 'Revenge' star (in Diane von Furstenberg and a vintage Chanel belt) confessed. "This is fine because it is in the evening and it's chic. I will be sure to take an Instagram tonight!"
3 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashley Tisdale and Julianne Hough

"I just love a good pool party," Hough (in Bec & Bridge and Halston) told us. "The end of summer is coming and it's like, strike while the iron's still hot. Go have fun and mingle while there's still sun out, and the weather is still warm!"
4 of 14 Michael Buckner/Getty

Tony Goldwyn and Ariel Foxman

The 'Scandal' actor (in Paul Smith) caught up with our Editor over Hamptons-inspired culinary fare. "This is the best party," he told us. "I came last year, too. It's such a fun, chill party with so many cool people."
5 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Taryn Manning

The 'Orange is the New Black' star went full glam in a solid gold Pavoni by Michael D. number. "Everyone came out and is just really happy," she told us. "Plus, it is the golden hour right now-this hour is the best time to shoot on a movie set."
6 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Giada De Laurentiis and actress Garcelle Beauvais

The duo posed for the camera before treating themselves to the Essie manicure stations. "I do sorts of fun little nail art, and I have a daughter who is five, so that's her thing," said De Laurentiis (in Dolce & Gabbana). "I promised to bring her something that's girly, and nail polish is her favorite!"
7 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Megan Hilty

opted for an intricate grey design and a caramel-colored handbag.
8 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Meagan Good

topped off her red-hot dress with a pair of sparkly earrings, and swept her long, violet-tinted strands to the side.
9 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Erika Christensen

"This is one of my favorite parties of the year!" said Christensen (in Marissa Webb). "It is a diverse crowd, and I'm running into a lot of people I haven't seen in a long time."
10 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Alexandra Daddario

The fete was a fond reminder of home for Daddario (in Vince Camuto), who grew up in New York. "My family would go out to the Hamptons every summer," she said. "The Hamptons to me is home and my childhood. It is really nice and familiar."
11 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

George Kotsiopoulos and Christa B. Allen

The 'Revenge' star (in Robert Rodriguez) posed with the TV host as they admired the view. "I imagine I could see my house from here! It is quite small, though, so I need some binoculars," she told us.
12 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ahna O'Reilly and Brittany Snow

"I think the highlight of tonight was seeing so many people that I know, and don't think that I'm not cool or popular, but tonight I felt like I've seen every person I've ever worked with or met," said Snow (in Mila Rose and EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry) as she chatted with Ahna O'Reilly (in Thakoon and jewelry by Jamie Wolf).
13 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle

Shenae Grimes

celebrated in a crisp black and white striped top.
14 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Bella Thorne

accented her graphic dress with a smooth blowout and a bold red lip.

