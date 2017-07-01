Inside Olivia Munn's $20,000 Turks & Caicos Birthday Villa

Before her birthday officially hits on July 3, Olivia Munn jetted off to the Caribbean for some fun in the sun to celebrate her big 3-7.

The birthday girl and her squad headed to Turks and Caicos Friday, and kicked off their festivities at the luxurious Beach Enclave North Shore Villa in a $20,000 per week, 7,500 square-foot, four-bedroom villa that sleeps nine and includes an infinity pool. The hotspot also has multiple terraces and decks for al fresco dining and lounging,a private pool, and sits only two minutes away from the beach.

"Birthday Weekend begins now!," Munn, whose actual birthday is July 3, captured a serene photo of herself kicking back in the home in a bikini and sun hat. "Thank you @bookingcom for the amazing villa!! #bookingyeah #birthdaygirl," she captioned the shot.

🎂 Birthday Weekend begins now!😎🎊🎁🍾🎉Thank you @bookingcom for the amazing villa!! ☀️👙🌊⛱ #bookingyeah #birthdaygirl A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

After they arrived to the enviable pad, the Villa's five-star concierge service surprised the star with a birthday cake and Bacardi cocktails. Then, they hit the pool, with Munn showing off her toned figure in a plunging pink one-piece and gold Skinnydip London sunnies, with a piece of watermelon in hand.

🍉 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Here are more photos from Munn's stunning vacation home:

Happy birthday, Olivia! And please invite us with you next year.