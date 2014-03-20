It's National Macaron Day! Get Your Sugar Fix With a VIP Trip Through Ladurée's Soho Salon

There’s nothing quite as charming as spending an afternoon sipping tea inside a Parisian cafe and taking bites out of delectable cakes and oh-so-perfect sinfully-sweet macarons – it’s the stuff dreams are made of, no?

Which is why we paid a visit to the new French Soho salon Ladurée. From cakes that are so gorgeous, you feel like you shouldn’t eat them (until you take one bite, and then you change your mind about that…), to the 18th- and 19th-century-inspired Parisian décor, everything is tres chic.

The New York City digs include a sit-down restaurant with two themed salons that serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a soon-to-be-opened outdoor garden complete with whimsical cherry blossoms—as if it could be any more perfect.

The Sweet Life

The site's décor was inspired by interior design visionaries Madame de Pompadour and Madeleine Castaing, and includes such utterly divine details as 18t- and 19th-century antique furnishings hand-picked by Laduree co-president Elisabeth Holder Raberin, as well as hand-painted ceilings that make you feel like you’re in a dreamland.

