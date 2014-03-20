It's National Macaron Day! Get Your Sugar Fix With a VIP Trip Through Ladurée's Soho Salon

There’s nothing quite as charming as spending an afternoon sipping tea inside a Parisian cafe and taking bites out of delectable cakes and oh-so-perfect sinfully-sweet macarons – it’s the stuff dreams are made of, no?

Which is why we paid a visit to the new French Soho salon Ladurée. From cakes that are so gorgeous, you feel like you shouldn’t eat them (until you take one bite, and then you change your mind about that…), to the 18th- and 19th-century-inspired Parisian décor, everything is tres chic.

The New York City digs include a sit-down restaurant with two themed salons that serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a soon-to-be-opened outdoor garden complete with whimsical cherry blossoms—as if it could be any more perfect.

The Sweet Life

These @LadureeUS macarons and cakes are so gorgeous, you almost feel like you shouldn't eat them (almost!).

The site's décor was inspired by interior design visionaries Madame de Pompadour and Madeleine Castaing, and includes such utterly divine details as 18t- and 19th-century antique furnishings hand-picked by Laduree co-president Elisabeth Holder Raberin, as well as hand-painted ceilings that make you feel like you’re in a dreamland.

Take a virtual stroll through Ladurée Soho by clicking through our gallery.

Pastel Macarons

Pastel macarons in every color of the rainbow occupy the front room of this brand new Soho tea salon.

A Visit from Pastry Chef Jimmy LeClerc

The French macaron house brought their executive pastry chef Jimmy LeClerc over from Paris to whip up couture cakes and decadent desserts.

Cookbooks for Sale

Want to turn your home into a French pastry shop? The brand sells two cookbooks—one sweet and one savory—stuffed with original recipes to try in your own kitchen.

Artful Arrangements

From classic Vanilla (our absolute favorite) to salted caramel, the macarons are artfully arranged in pretty packaging.

Pretty Packaging

The toughest part is deciding what macaron flavors to choose – but once you do, the sweet treats are artfully arranged into pretty packaging and tied with silk ribbons for the ultimate finishing touch.

Pastries Made from Scratch

Pastries and cakes are made from scratch right inside the Soho shop and—of course—couldn’t look more perfect when served.

One-of-a-Kind Antiques

Husband-and-wife team Elisabeth Holder Raberin and Pierre-Antoine Raberin (co-presidents of Laduree U.S.) imported many of the one-of-a-kind antiques and sculptures from Elisabeth’s father’s family antique shop.

Signature Touch

Signature touches include these edible gold emblems bearing the Ladurée name.

Not Just Macarons

In addition to famous macarons, viennoiseries, pastries,the salon also serves fine French cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

It's All in the Details

Décor in the middle room includes hand-written letters from waiters of the original French store on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

A Whimsical Feeling

Hand-painted ceilings give a whimsical feel to the salon.

