Jillian Dempsey Celebrated the Launch of Her Jewelry Line with Husband Patrick and Close Friends in Malibu

It was a big night for makeup artist-turned jewelry designer Jillian Dempsey as she launched her first ever jewelry line with a star-studded party at the Maxfield Malibu boutique in California. Dempsey not only had the loving support of her husband, Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, but her celebrity friends Milla Jovovich and Kristen Stewart as well. "[I feel] very supportive and I'm really grateful that they're here," Dempsey told InStyle.com exclusively. "They turned up and it's awesome. Don't make me cry, it's so nice!"

Just two years ago, Jillian first started creating jewelry by sculpting clay and wax into small scale jewelry and whenever she wore her designs out for jobs, celebrity friends including Stewart and Kate Winslet took notice and wanted their own piece of Jillian-sculpted jewelry. Fast-forward to last night, Dempsey now has a full jewelry line of edgy yet feminine pieces ranging from earrings, rings, necklaces, and punk lock bracelets, most of which are crafted in rose gold. "I work a lot with skin tone being a makeup artist, and I always find [rose gold] very warm," Dempsey said.

But the jewelry line isn't just for the ladies, Patrick himself also wears a few pieces from his wife's line, although he couldn't help but tease her that "she needs some more guy stuff." All jokes aside, Patrick couldn't help but praise his wife's talent and hard work. "I'm really proud of her and it's pretty remarkable what she's done," he said to InStyle.com. To see more celebrities who celebrated Dempsey's party, look through our gallery!

—Carita Rizzo