Jillian Dempsey Celebrated the Launch of Her Jewelry Line with Husband Patrick and Close Friends in Malibu

It was a big night for makeup artist-turned jewelry designer Jillian Dempsey as she launched her first ever jewelry line with a star-studded party at the Maxfield Malibu boutique in California. Dempsey not only had the loving support of her husband, Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, but her celebrity friends Milla Jovovich and Kristen Stewart as well. "[I feel] very supportive and I'm really grateful that they're here," Dempsey told InStyle.com exclusively. "They turned up and it's awesome. Don't make me cry, it's so nice!"

Just two years ago, Jillian first started creating jewelry by sculpting clay and wax into small scale jewelry and whenever she wore her designs out for jobs, celebrity friends including Stewart and Kate Winslet took notice and wanted their own piece of Jillian-sculpted jewelry. Fast-forward to last night, Dempsey now has a full jewelry line of edgy yet feminine pieces ranging from earrings, rings, necklaces, and punk lock bracelets, most of which are crafted in rose gold. "I work a lot with skin tone being a makeup artist, and I always find [rose gold] very warm," Dempsey said.

But the jewelry line isn't just for the ladies, Patrick himself also wears a few pieces from his wife's line, although he couldn't help but tease her that "she needs some more guy stuff." All jokes aside, Patrick couldn't help but praise his wife's talent and hard work. "I'm really proud of her and it's pretty remarkable what she's done," he said to InStyle.com. To see more celebrities who celebrated Dempsey's party, look through our gallery!

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey

made a date night out of Jillian's jewelry launch party at the Maxfield Malibu boutique in Malibu, California. Dempsey was surrounded by her nearest and dearest friends, including her biggest fan, Patrick. "It's nice to see her creatively turned on, and it gives her something to recharge herself as an artist which is important," he said to InStyle.com.
Jillian Dempsey's Jewelry Line

The rose gold rings and punk-inspired bracelets were displayed on white ceramic rocks and branches throughout the California chic boutique. "I felt like mixing hard edge with the pretty gold to make it soft and feminine with an edge," Dempsey said to InStyle.com.
Elaine Irwin

was among the guests who came to see Dempsey's new jewelry line. The model, who has a three-month-old at home, was paying particular attention to pieces that would be "baby friendly." Irwin told InStyle.com, "maybe the necklace would be safe!"
Milla Jovovich

The actress was especially excited over Jillian's designed pieces. "I love it when an artist is really able to express themselves, and you really understand who she is by looking at what she makes," Jovovich said to InStyle.com about Jillian. "It's very casual and very chill and very elegant, but with an edge. That's what I love so much about it."
Kristen Stewart

Also came out to support her close friend Jillian and even sported a few of her designs. " She's incredibly ambitious, creative, very true, and she's a wonderful mother. She's just one of those chicks that you meet in life and you're like, 'You actually are very impressive, and I should take note of that and look up to you,'" said Stewart.

