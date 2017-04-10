Inside Jane Fonda's $5.45 Million Century City Townhouse

Jane Fonda’s jumpstarting her newly single life with a major shift to her real estate portfolio.

According to Trulia, the Grace and Frankie star recently purchased a sprawling townhouse on the west side of L.A. Bought below the asking price, Fonda still had to shell out a few million (5.45, to be exact) before the Century City home could be hers—though with all those 9 to 5 shifts under her belt, it probably wasn’t a major splurge.

Believe it or not, the 6,679 square foot, four-bedroom, seven-bath home is actually a downgrade from the Oscar-winner’s former crib. Considering that the Mediterranean-style Villa boasts an outdoor patio, “staff quarters,” and a private elevator, we don’t think Jane will find much to complain about.

As far as bachelorette pads go, Fonda’s property is pretty high on our list.

VIDEO: Inside Jane Fonda's $5.45 Million Townhouse

Scroll down below to take a look inside the actress’s new home.