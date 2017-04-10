Inside Jane Fonda's $5.45 Million Century City Townhouse

Jane Fonda’s jumpstarting her newly single life with a major shift to her real estate portfolio.

According to Trulia, the Grace and Frankie star recently purchased a sprawling townhouse on the west side of L.A. Bought below the asking price, Fonda still had to shell out a few million (5.45, to be exact) before the Century City home could be hers—though with all those 9 to 5 shifts under her belt, it probably wasn’t a major splurge.

Believe it or not, the 6,679 square foot, four-bedroom, seven-bath home is actually a downgrade from the Oscar-winner’s former crib. Considering that the Mediterranean-style Villa boasts an outdoor patio, “staff quarters,” and a private elevator, we don’t think Jane will find much to complain about.

As far as bachelorette pads go, Fonda’s property is pretty high on our list.

VIDEO: Inside Jane Fonda's $5.45 Million Townhouse

 

Scroll down below to take a look inside the actress’s new home.

The Exterior

This home simply screams Hollywood glamour. 

The Outdoor Patio

Dinner party? Spa day? This generous deck does it all.

The Bathroom

If only a room could stay so clean...

The Hall

Hardwood floors and white-washed walls make the space feel clean and ever-expanding. 

The Dining Room 

A set of French doors gives the airy dining room a sun-dappled glow. 

The Living Room

The home's open layout gives the living roof a loft-like feel. 

The Foyer

A dark brown front door serves as a pleasant contrast to the light color scheme within.

The Kitchen and Dining Area

The modern kitchen allows for a casual dining experience with its spacious marble island. 

The Bedroom

The generous master bedroom provides enough room for a Jane Fonda-inspired morning workout.

