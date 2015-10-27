Inside Our First-Ever Star-Studded InStyle Awards Bash

Oct 27, 2015 @ 2:30 am
<p>KIM KARDASHIAN</p>
KIM KARDASHIAN

The expectant mother dazzled in a white Valentino cape dress with matching gilded accessories that provided an extra stylish touch. Her statement piece? A beautiful growing baby bump, of course. 

<p>GWYNETH PALTROW&nbsp;</p>
GWYNETH PALTROW 

Gwyneth Paltrow proved to truly deserve our first-ever Style Icon Award in a black Schiaparelli dress with silver metal detailning.

<p>SELENA GOMEZ</p>
SELENA GOMEZ

Selena Gomez posed for the cameras in a sporty black and white Louis Vuitton number. The multi-talented star was on hand to present Kate Young, the woman responsible for her transformed style, with the Stylist of the Year Award.

<p>Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Charlotte Tilbury, and Miranda Kerr&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Charlotte Tilbury, and Miranda Kerr 

Talk about a girl squad! Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Makeup Artist of the Year honoree, gathered some of her favorite Hollywood beauties before stepping into the candlelit venue to enjoy dinner.

<p>Michelle Williams, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Selena Gomez</p>
Michelle Williams, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Selena Gomez

Louis Vuitton darlings Michelle Williams and Selena Gomez took a moment to snap a goofy selfie with Designer of the Year honoree Nicolas Ghesquière.

<p>DINNER WITH A VIEW</p>
DINNER WITH A VIEW

The star-studded crowd packed into the Getty Center to enjoy a dinner that included arugula salad topped with delicata and flat iron steaks paired with potato, onion, bordelaise and parmesan truffle fondue.

Julia Roberts and Serge Normant
Julia Roberts and Serge Normant 

Julia Roberts shed tears of joy as she introduced Hairstylist of the Year honoree Serge Normant

<p>Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Meyer&nbsp;</p>
Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Meyer 

Kate Hudson (in Giles Deacon), Dakota Johnson (in Louis Vuitton), and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were ready to kick off the party. 

<p>Rachel Zoe, Ariel Foxman, and Kim Kardashian</p>
Rachel Zoe, Ariel Foxman, and Kim Kardashian

Talk about a power trio! Rachel Zoe, InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman, and Kim Kardashian know that when it comes to red carpet dressing, black and white never fail. 

<p>Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow</p>
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood's favorite BFFs sipped champagne and spent quality time together. Later in the evening, the two looked like sisters as Hudson took the stage to present Paltrow with the Style Icon Award. 

<p>Ansel Elgort and Judy Greer&nbsp;</p>
Ansel Elgort and Judy Greer 

The always-handsome Ansel Elgort, Man of Style honoree, chatted and laughed the evening away with Judy Greer (in Sachin & Babi). 

<p>Ariel Foxman&nbsp;</p>
Ariel Foxman 

InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman looked sharp as he warmly greeted the evening's guests. 

<p>Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet</p>
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Zoë Kravitz (in Calvin Klein) and Lisa Bonet (in Valentino).

<p>Serge Normant and Julia Roberts&nbsp;</p>
Serge Normant and Julia Roberts 

Serge Normant was nothing but smiles as he accepted the award for Hairstylist of the Year. Close friend and longtime client, Julia Roberts (in Gucci), couldn't help but get emotional. 

<p>Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr</p>
Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr

Leave it to the models to flawlessly pose for each and every camera.

<p>THE ULTIMATE LOCATION&nbsp;</p>
THE ULTIMATE LOCATION 

The Getty Center served as the perfect backdrop for the unforgettable celebration. 

<p>Dakota Johnson, Kate Young, and Selena Gomez</p>
Dakota Johnson, Kate Young, and Selena Gomez

Johnson and Gomez celebrated the night away with Stylist of the Year honoree Kate Young. 

<p>ANSEL ELGORT&nbsp;</p>
ANSEL ELGORT 

Man of Style honoree Ansel Elgort charmingly rushed to the stage to accept his award and looked dapper in a navy Louis Vuitton suit.

<p>Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson&nbsp;</p>
Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson 

Everyone was just doing it for the 'gram, especially glowing beauties Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson, all of whom joined forces to create multiple must-see social media moments.

<p>Charlotte Tilbury and Kim Kardashian&nbsp;</p>
Charlotte Tilbury and Kim Kardashian 

The legendary makeup artist and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bonded all night. Kardashian presented Tilbury with the Makeup Artist of the Year Award and went on to explain why the talent is by far one of the beauty industry's best. 

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

The ultimate BFFs, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson embraced each other and celebrated their friendship along with Paltrow's well-deserved Style Icon Award. 

<p>PICTURE PERFECT</p>
PICTURE PERFECT

Some of the biggest names in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment worlds gathered for the intimate dinner.

<p>Selena Gomez, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Michelle Williams</p>
Selena Gomez, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Michelle Williams

Designer of the Year honoree and Louis Vuitton Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière raised his glass to some of his most beloved muses, which included Selena Gomez and Michelle Williams.

<p>Chiara Ferragni</p>
Chiara Ferragni

And that's a wrap! Chiara Ferragni hilariously races across InStyle's oversized, IRL signage. 

