Inside Our First-Ever Star-Studded InStyle Awards Bash

KIM KARDASHIAN
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
GWYNETH PALTROW
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
SELENA GOMEZ
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Charlotte Tilbury, and Miranda Kerr
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Michelle Williams, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Selena Gomez
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
DINNER WITH A VIEW
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Julia Roberts and Serge Normant
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Meyer
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Rachel Zoe, Ariel Foxman, and Kim Kardashian
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Ansel Elgort and Judy Greer
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Ariel Foxman
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Serge Normant and Julia Roberts
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
THE ULTIMATE LOCATION
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Dakota Johnson, Kate Young, and Selena Gomez
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
ANSEL ELGORT
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Charlotte Tilbury and Kim Kardashian
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
PICTURE PERFECT
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Selena Gomez, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Michelle Williams
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Chiara Ferragni
Kevin Tachman for InStyle
1 of 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 24 Kevin Tachman for InStyle
Olivia Culpo, Selena Gomez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Charlotte Tilbury, and Miranda Kerr
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement