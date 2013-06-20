Inside the Party: InStyle Celebrates Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's New Handbag Line for Elizabeth and James

“Good music, champagne, good drinks, and always a balcony,” Ashley Olsen said as she swept into the Chateau Marmont’s Room 64 two-bedroom penthouse in Los Angeles to join her sister Mary-Kate celebrate the launch of their new handbag collection for Elizabeth and James. InStyle’s editor Ariel Foxman hosted the fete for the pair, and pals of the designers and the magazine stopped by to check out the new backpacks, clutches, and carryalls, including Aimee Teegarden. “I’m in love with the blue messenger bag, it looks amazing with your everyday stuff,” she told InStyle.com. After she heard someone had their eye on it, she got protective of her new find: “Someone else is watching it? I might have to fight them for it! I’m up for the challenge.” Stacy Keibler, Brittany Snow, Ashley Madekwe, Kiernan Shipka all stopped by and tried out the pop-up photo booth, as well as Glee’s Naya Rivera, who posted her candids to Instagram. Specialty cocktails kept the conversation buzzing with their perfectly-named titles, a lemon-infused “The Elizabeth” and a ginger beer-based “The James.” As the sun went down, the balcony was the spot to be—just as Ashley Olsen predicted—as guests grabbed seats on the gray couches and high-back chairs to take in views of Sunset Boulevard and the famous bungalow pools. Click to get your inside look at the party.

MORE:

• #EJInStyle Instagram Photos!

• Stars in Elizabeth and James

• Inside the CFDA Parties!

— Kwala Mandel