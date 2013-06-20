Inside the Party: InStyle Celebrates Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's New Handbag Line for Elizabeth and James

“Good music, champagne, good drinks, and always a balcony,” Ashley Olsen said as she swept into the Chateau Marmont’s Room 64 two-bedroom penthouse in Los Angeles to join her sister Mary-Kate celebrate the launch of their new handbag collection for Elizabeth and James. InStyle’s editor Ariel Foxman hosted the fete for the pair, and pals of the designers and the magazine stopped by to check out the new backpacks, clutches, and carryalls, including Aimee Teegarden. “I’m in love with the blue messenger bag, it looks amazing with your everyday stuff,” she told InStyle.com. After she heard someone had their eye on it, she got protective of her new find: “Someone else is watching it? I might have to fight them for it! I’m up for the challenge.” Stacy Keibler, Brittany Snow, Ashley Madekwe, Kiernan Shipka all stopped by and tried out the pop-up photo booth, as well as Glee’s Naya Rivera, who posted her candids to Instagram. Specialty cocktails kept the conversation buzzing with their perfectly-named titles, a lemon-infused “The Elizabeth” and a ginger beer-based “The James.” As the sun went down, the balcony was the spot to be—just as Ashley Olsen predicted—as guests grabbed seats on the gray couches and high-back chairs to take in views of Sunset Boulevard and the famous bungalow pools. Click to get your inside look at the party.

The Olsens and Ariel Foxman

InStyle editor Ariel Foxman joined Elizabeth and James designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Chateau Marmont to celebrate the line's first handbag collection. "Good music, good drinks," Ashley said of the bash.
Stacy Keibler

Keibler chose a red lace Dolce & Gabbana dress to stop by the Chateau and preview the collection, which was on display in the living room of the two-bedroom penthouse.
Naya Rivera

"I'm definitely a bag girl," the Glee star (in Naeem Khan) told InStyle.com at the party. She was in the right place!
Kiernan Shipka and Amandla Stenberg

The pint-size stars used the party as girl time. "We were talking about fashion and friends in common and catching up," Mad Men star Shipka (in Red Valentino) said of her her Hunger Games pal Stenberg (in a Prabal Gurung top).
Hannah Simone

The New Girl star (in Elizabeth and James) was excited to check out the new line. “I will ask people all the time where they got bags, I am not shy," she told us of her accessory passion. "It’s part of the sisterhood that we exist in."
Ashley Madekwe

Madekwe sipped specialty cocktails named after the line, including lemony "The Elizabeth" and ginger-based "The James." "[I'm drinking] the girly one, so I'm going to say it's the Elizabeth!" the Revenge star told us.
Louise Roe

The TV host showed her support for the designers by wearing their other line, The Row, head-to-toe. "I’m loving it," she said. "It’s kind of sexy, but also elegant and chic. My boyfriend gave it a thumb's up."
Melonie Diaz

The Fruitvale star popped by the party to check out the bags and congratulate the Olsens. "They're so cool," Diaz (in Moschino) said. "They've been around for so long, but they seem to be so under the radar."
Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star (in Eternal) made sure to take a few photos at the photo booth that was set up at the party. “I look as ugly as possible when I go to a photo booth," she joked. "If you try to look too good, it defeats the whole purpose.”
Claire Holt

“The highlight was looking at the bags and these gorgeous little drinks," The Vampire Diaries star (in Helmut Lang) said. "And the beautiful setting and sunset! It’s really nice to be here.”
Ahna O’Reilly

“It’s my favorite whenever parties are here in 64, I’m always so excited," she said of the venue. "It’s so atmospheric and I love it."
Aimee Teegarden

Aimee Teegarden had her eyes on one EampJ bag in particular: “I am in love with this amazing electric blue messenger bag," the star (in Elizabeth and James) mused. "It looks amazing for all your everyday stuff."
The Sunset View

This is where the party started! Room 64 at the Chateau Marmont featured an over-sized balcony with room for guests to sit and enjoy the views of Tinseltown.

