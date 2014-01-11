Diane von Furstenberg Celebrates the Dress That "Paid All My Bills" with Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore and Others

Last night, Diane von Furstenberg kicked off the 40th anniversary of her famed wrap dress with the launch of the "Journey of a Dress" exhibition at the Wilshire May Company Building in Los Angeles, now open to the public until March. To help honor the dress that started it all for the designer, von Furstenberg invited a few of her closest friends—including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Coco Rocha, Seth Meyers, Ahna O’Reilly, Demi Moore, Allison Williams, Ashley Olsen—who all paid homage to DVF by wearing one of her many creations (except for Meyers of course!) “This is the first time that I’ve ever honored the wrap dress, who has paid for all my bills," von Furstenberg said to InStyle.com. "I took her for granted, and now I am honoring her and it feels good.”

Inside the gallery-style space, vintage and contemporary DVF designs were displayed on countless mannequins—including the very first sample of the wrap dress— dating back over the past four decades, as well as a collection of von Furstenberg photos created by artists and photographers alike including Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, and Annie Leibovitz, not to mention an oversized guestbook filled with loving notes written to the designer, which caught the attention of Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon.

As von Furstenberg greeted each of her guests—who all enjoyed small bites like mini shrimp tacos, mushroom crostinis, veggie samosas, and crispy white truffle risotto cakes—the designer saved her most glowing praise for the other “girls” in the room, those iconic wrap dresses. As she looked around at the hundreds of her creations on display, she admitted to InStyle.com, “they are all my children," and she just simply couldn't pick a favorite. Here's to another 40 years!

