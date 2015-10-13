Inside Chanel's Star-Studded Mademoiselle Privé Exhibition Party 

Oct 13, 2015
Chanel Party London
Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins, Julianne Moore, Karl Lagerfeld, and Anja Rubik 

Delevingne, Collins and Moore wore Chanel to pose with Rubik and the label's designer.

<p>Rita Ora and Lily Collins&nbsp;</p>
Rita Ora and Lily Collins 

The duo dressed in Chanel for the gorgeous event. 

<p>Collins and Moore chatted while taking in the luxe atmosphere of the event.</p>
Collins and Moore chatted while taking in the luxe atmosphere of the event.

Lily Collins and Julianne Moore pose for a selfie. 

<p>Poppy Delevingne&nbsp;</p>
Poppy Delevingne 

The model went with the theme of the evening and posed in head-to-toe Chanel.

<p>Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp, and Stella Maxwell</p>
Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp, and Stella Maxwell

There was love all around as the trio of models embraced for the cameras.

<p>St. Vincent&nbsp;</p>
St. Vincent 

The musician held her own behind the DJ booth.

<p>Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent&nbsp;</p>
Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent 

Delevingne paused for a pic with her girlfriend, St. Vincent. 

<p>Julianne Moore and Vanessa Paradis</p>
Julianne Moore and Vanessa Paradis

Beauty icons Moore and Paradis showed off their best angles at the event.

Chanel Party London
Lily Allen 

The singer (and night's DJ) dazzled in a Chanel look.

Chanel Party London
Georgia May Jagger 

Pairing a leather jacket with a Chanel handbag, Mick's model daughter stayed true to her rock 'n' roll roots.

Chanel Party London
Rinko Kikuchi 

The Japanese actress went classic in a suit by the label.

<p>Stella Maxwell&nbsp;</p>
Stella Maxwell 

British model Maxwell paired a sleeveless black blouse with a multi-print skirt for the evening. 

<p>Jemima Kirke&nbsp;</p>
Jemima Kirke 

The Girls star wore a flowing skirt and button-up, both Chanel. 

<p>Lara Stone&nbsp;</p>
Lara Stone 

Supermodel Stone paired a black dress with a pendant-adorned necklace. 

<p>Lily-Rose Depp&nbsp;</p>
Lily-Rose Depp 

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis's daughter proved why she is a Chanel muse in an ethereal dress by the brand. 

