Selma Blair and More Stars Ring in Spring Early with an Easter Egg Hunt for Charity

It really doesn’t get better than an Easter egg hunt with mimosas (and beyond-cute pairs of shoes for the taking).

As AKID Brand’s first-ever Easter Egg Hunt kicked off at the Lombardi House in Hollywood Sunday afternoon, stylists and stars like Selma Blair, Ellen Pompeo, and Malin Akerman came out with their kids for a day of fun in an Easter wonderland. Not only was there an epic hunt, but an 80-foot slide, artists drawing caricatures of attendees, a bunny-petting pen, a photo booth, an Easter egg decorating station, a food truck, and a mimosa bar for the adults.

“Isn’t this event great? It’s like the coolest thing. I hope my son wants to stay here all day,” said Blair, who rocked a striped Madewell shirtdress, Bill Blass shoes, and a Vineyard Vines sweater wrapped around her waist, told InStyle not long after she arrived. She topped off her look with a pair of pink bunny ears (below), adding, “When you tone down the glamour, you put on some ears.”

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mom went on to hop on the slide with her 4-year-old son Arthur, who also took a ride with Blair's ex-husband, Ahmet Zappa. “It’s nice to be with dad and babe together,” she said.

Naya Rivera had a day of fun as well at the event with her hubby Ryan Dorsey and their adorable baby boy, Josey. The former Glee star, who sported a tan coat, black and gold Saint Laurent stilettos, and matching shades, sipped Fiji water and sat down with Dorsey for a couple’s caricature session.

Stylist Estee Stanley was also a fan of the drawing sessions, telling us, “I think the caricatures are so cute, and my daughter and Stella [Pompeo’s daughter] are having the best time. Stanley’s daughter Flora, who was wearing a floral (and fab) Oscar de la Renta dress, told us her favorite things at the event were the “Easter egg hunt, and slides, and Stella.”

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Stella’s mom, Pompeo (above), arrived in a denim Current Elliott jumper and told us one of the highlights at the event for her was the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches the Free Range food truck was serving up.

Meanwhile, Akerman (below) sipped a La Marca Prosecco mimosa and hit the star-studded Easter egg hunt with her 2-year-old son Sebastian, where Gavin Rossdale toted 2-year-old son Apollo on his hip, while 7-year-old son Zuma held on to an Easter basket behind him, yelling, “Dad! You took one of my eggs!”

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Egg hunting aside, the event doubled as a charitable cause. Parents who brought a pair of new or gently used shoes for Baby2Baby were given a new pair of AKID shoes for their kids.

Talk about a perfect start to spring.